25 US Mega Corporations: Where They Rank If They Were Countries

Vincent Trivett
If Wal-Mart were a country, its revenues would make it on par with the GDP of the 25th largest economy in the world by, surpassing 157 smaller countries. 

We’ve found 25 major American corporations whose 2010 revenues surpass the 2010 Gross Domestic Product of entire countries, often with a few billion to spare. 

Even some major countries like Norway, Thailand, and New Zealand can be bested by certain U.S. firms.

Yahoo is bigger than Mongolia

Mongolia's GDP: $6.13 billion

Yahoo's Revenue: $6.32 billion

Yahoo would rank as the world's 138th biggest country.

Visa is bigger than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's GDP: $7.47 billion

Visa's Revenue: $8.07 billion

Zimbabwe would rank as the world's 133rd biggest country.

eBay is bigger than Madagascar

Madagascar's GDP: $8.35 billion

eBay's Revenue: $9.16 billion

Ebay would rank as the world's 129th biggest country.

Nike is bigger than Paraguay

Paraguay's GDP: $18.48 billion

Nike's Revenue: $19.16 billion

Nike would rank as the world's 102nd biggest country.

Consolidated Edison is bigger than the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo's GDP: $13.13 billion

ConEdison's Revenue: $13.33 billion

ConEdison would rank as the world's 112th biggest country.

McDonald's is bigger than Latvia

Latvia's GDP: $24.05 billion

McDonald's Revenue: $24.07 billion

McDonald's would rank as the world's 92nd biggest country.

Amazon.com is bigger than Kenya

Kenya's GDP: $32.16 billion

Amazon.com's Revenue: $34.2 billion

Amazon would rank as the world's 86th biggest country.

Morgan Stanley is bigger than Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's GDP: $38.99 billion

Morgan Stanley's Revenue: $39.32 billion

Morgan Stanley would rank as the world's 82nd biggest country.

Cisco is bigger than Lebanon

Lebanon's GDP: $39.25 billion

Cisco's Revenue: $40.04 billion

Cisco would rank as the world's 81st biggest country.

Pepsi is bigger than Oman

Oman's GDP: $55.62

Pepsi's Revenue: $57.83 billion

Pepsi would rank as the world's 69th biggest country.

Apple is bigger than Ecuador

Ecuador's GDP: $58.91 billion

Apple's Revenue: $65.23 billion

Apple would rank as the world's 68th biggest country.

Microsoft is bigger than Croatia

Croatia's GDP: $60.59 billion

Microsoft's Revenue: $62.48 billion

Microsoft would rank as the world's 66th biggest economy.

Costco is bigger than Sudan

Sudan's GDP: $68.44 billion

Costco's Revenue: $77.94 billion

Costco would rank as the world's 65th biggest country.

Proctor and Gamble is bigger than Libya

Libya's GDP: $74.23 billion

Proctor and Gamble's Revenue: $79.69 billion

Proctor and Gamble would rank as the world's 64th biggest country.

Wells Fargo is bigger than Angola

Angola's GDP: $86.26 billion

Wells Fargo's Revenue: $93.249 billion

Wells Fargo would rank as the world's 62nd biggest economy.

Ford is bigger than Morocco

Morocco's GDP: $103.48 billion

Ford's Revenue: $128.95 billion

Ford would rank as the world's 60th biggest country.

Bank of America is bigger than Vietnam

Vietnam's GDP: $103.57 billion

Bank of America's Revenue: $134.19 billion

Bank of America would rank as the world's 59th biggest country.

General Motors is bigger than Bangladesh

Bangladesh's GDP: $104.92 billion

GM's Revenue: $135.59 billion

GM would rank as the world's 58th biggest country.

Berkshire Hathaway is bigger than Hungary

Hungary's GDP: $128.96 billion

Berkshire Hathaway's Revenue: $136.19 billion

Berkshire Hathaway would rank as the world's 57th biggest economy.

General Electric is bigger than New Zealand

New Zealand's GDP: $140.43 billion

GE's Revenue: $151.63 billion

GE would rank as the world's 52nd biggest country.

Fannie Mae is bigger than Peru

Peru's GDP: $152.83 billion

Fannie mae's Revenue: $153.83 billion

Fannie Mae would rank as the world's 51st biggest country.

Conoco Phillips is bigger than Pakistan

Pakistan's GDP: $174.87 billion

Conoco Phillip's Revenue: $184.97 billion

Conoco Phillips would rank as the world's 48th biggest country.

Chevron is bigger than the Czech Republic

Czech Republic's GDP: $192.15 billion

Chevron's Revenue: $196.34 billion

Chevron would rank as the world's 46th biggest country.

Exxon Mobil is bigger than Thailand

Thailand's GDP: $318.85 billion

Exxon Mobil's Revenue: $354.67 billion

Exxon Mobil would rank as the world's 30th biggest country.

Walmart is bigger than Norway

Norway's GDP: $414.46 billion

Walmart's Revenue: $421.89 billion

Norway would rank as the world's 25th biggest country.

