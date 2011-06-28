25 US Mega Corporations: Where They Rank If They Were Countries

If Wal-Mart were a country, its revenues would make it on par with the GDP of the 25th largest economy in the world by, surpassing 157 smaller countries.
We’ve found 25 major American corporations whose 2010 revenues surpass the 2010 Gross Domestic Product of entire countries, often with a few billion to spare.
Even some major countries like Norway, Thailand, and New Zealand can be bested by certain U.S. firms.
Mongolia's GDP: $6.13 billion
Yahoo's Revenue: $6.32 billion
Yahoo would rank as the world's 138th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Zimbabwe's GDP: $7.47 billion
Visa's Revenue: $8.07 billion
Zimbabwe would rank as the world's 133rd biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Madagascar's GDP: $8.35 billion
eBay's Revenue: $9.16 billion
Ebay would rank as the world's 129th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Paraguay's GDP: $18.48 billion
Nike's Revenue: $19.16 billion
Nike would rank as the world's 102nd biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Democratic Republic of the Congo's GDP: $13.13 billion
ConEdison's Revenue: $13.33 billion
ConEdison would rank as the world's 112th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Latvia's GDP: $24.05 billion
McDonald's Revenue: $24.07 billion
McDonald's would rank as the world's 92nd biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Kenya's GDP: $32.16 billion
Amazon.com's Revenue: $34.2 billion
Amazon would rank as the world's 86th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Uzbekistan's GDP: $38.99 billion
Morgan Stanley's Revenue: $39.32 billion
Morgan Stanley would rank as the world's 82nd biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Lebanon's GDP: $39.25 billion
Cisco's Revenue: $40.04 billion
Cisco would rank as the world's 81st biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Oman's GDP: $55.62
Pepsi's Revenue: $57.83 billion
Pepsi would rank as the world's 69th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Ecuador's GDP: $58.91 billion
Apple's Revenue: $65.23 billion
Apple would rank as the world's 68th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Croatia's GDP: $60.59 billion
Microsoft's Revenue: $62.48 billion
Microsoft would rank as the world's 66th biggest economy.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Sudan's GDP: $68.44 billion
Costco's Revenue: $77.94 billion
Costco would rank as the world's 65th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Libya's GDP: $74.23 billion
Proctor and Gamble's Revenue: $79.69 billion
Proctor and Gamble would rank as the world's 64th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Angola's GDP: $86.26 billion
Wells Fargo's Revenue: $93.249 billion
Wells Fargo would rank as the world's 62nd biggest economy.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Morocco's GDP: $103.48 billion
Ford's Revenue: $128.95 billion
Ford would rank as the world's 60th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Vietnam's GDP: $103.57 billion
Bank of America's Revenue: $134.19 billion
Bank of America would rank as the world's 59th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Bangladesh's GDP: $104.92 billion
GM's Revenue: $135.59 billion
GM would rank as the world's 58th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Hungary's GDP: $128.96 billion
Berkshire Hathaway's Revenue: $136.19 billion
Berkshire Hathaway would rank as the world's 57th biggest economy.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
New Zealand's GDP: $140.43 billion
GE's Revenue: $151.63 billion
GE would rank as the world's 52nd biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Peru's GDP: $152.83 billion
Fannie mae's Revenue: $153.83 billion
Fannie Mae would rank as the world's 51st biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Pakistan's GDP: $174.87 billion
Conoco Phillip's Revenue: $184.97 billion
Conoco Phillips would rank as the world's 48th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Czech Republic's GDP: $192.15 billion
Chevron's Revenue: $196.34 billion
Chevron would rank as the world's 46th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Thailand's GDP: $318.85 billion
Exxon Mobil's Revenue: $354.67 billion
Exxon Mobil would rank as the world's 30th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Norway's GDP: $414.46 billion
Walmart's Revenue: $421.89 billion
Norway would rank as the world's 25th biggest country.
Source: Fortune/CNN Money, IMF
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.