The 25 Coolest Things We Saw At New York Comic Con [PHOTOS]

New York Comic Con took over the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13, 2013.

Anywhere from 120,000-130,000 people were expected to attend the convention center over the course of the four days.

There’s so much to do between attending panels, getting autographs, trying out new video games, and finding the perfect souvenir.

It can be pretty overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the massive layout of Javits and don’t have a plan of what to do.

If you’re there for only one day, the event can be pretty overwhelming. You’re bound to miss something going on.

We walked the showroom a few times over three days to take in the scene and all that New York Comic Con has to offer.

From cars, to hands on activities, art, and giant replicas, there was a lot to see.

