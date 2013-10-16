The 25 Coolest Things We Saw At New York Comic Con [PHOTOS]

New York Comic Con took over the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13, 2013.

Anywhere from 120,000-130,000 people were expected to attend the convention center over the course of the four days.

There’s so much to do between attending panels, getting autographs, trying out new video games, and finding the perfect souvenir.

It can be pretty overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the massive layout of Javits and don’t have a plan of what to do.

If you’re there for only one day, the event can be pretty overwhelming. You’re bound to miss something going on.

We walked the showroom a few times over three days to take in the scene and all that New York Comic Con has to offer.

From cars, to hands on activities, art, and giant replicas, there was a lot to see.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'The Walking Dead' comics, a giant two-level shack was installed on the showroom floor where fans could 'zombify' themselves.

A similar exhibit was shown off earlier this summer at San Diego Comic Con in July.

(You can view the SDCC one here.)

... along with the ultimate zombie car.

Like 'The Walking Dead' and Batman? There's artwork for that.

We were obsessed with the custom LEGOs at another booth.

There were a bunch of Batman-themed ones ...

... and 'Star Wars' ones, too.

We saw this awesome early concept sketch of an Ewok from 'Star Wars.' (They originally didn't have ears!)

Note: This was seen during the panel 'The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.'

There were plenty of opportunities to play video games.

This play space designed to look like a castle was the largest one we saw.

Attendees were allowed to jump in these cars for a more immersive racing gaming experience.

'South Park' fans enjoyed this giant model of the town in anticipation of the show's video game 'The Stick of Truth' out this December.

There was a giant Max Steel replica robot near the Mattel booth. It was pretty popular with the kids.

Around the corner, there were a few replicas made out of Mega Bloks including this Hot Wheels hotrod ...

... and a Promethean Knight from Halo.

Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the Mega Blok count since there was a contest being held.

Somebody made The 'Portal Gun' from the video game 'Portal.'

There was an area to make your own custom Tumbler cups from Tervis.

Don't mind if we do!

Here's the finished product.

You can check out Tervis here.

How would you like to drive this specially designed 2012 Camaro to the Convention Center?

Chevrolet was showing off a bunch of cars including this 2014 Corvette Stingray.

What's cooler than a new 'vette? A vintage '62 featured on 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

However, the best car we saw was definitely a replica DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' complete with hover board and a great licence plate.

Tony Stark was no where in sight, but his series of Iron Man suits were on display.

There were a lot of swords and knives on the showroom floor. Geek Chic had a woodshop we came across.

In addition to practice swords ...

... they sold 'Harry Potter'-inspired wands.

One of these would set you back $US60.

You can check out more of their work here.

If you headed outside, you probably spotted this cool Zelda sand castle.

The amount of detail was impressive.

We also watched art come to life ...

... as a few artists worked on these giant murals on stage.

... and others sketched at their booth.

Manticore Stencil Art's booth featured art on vinyl records.

You can check out more of Manticore Stencil Art's work here.

Can't beat a Colm Meaney from 'Deep Space 9' cut-out.

James Woods is pretty cool as well.

Aw, shucks. We love you too, NYCC.

See you next year!

That was just what we saw around the showroom floor ...

