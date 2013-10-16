The 25 Coolest Things We Saw At New York Comic Con [PHOTOS]

New York Comic Con took over the Javits Center in Manhattan from October 10-13, 2013.
Anywhere from 120,000-130,000 people were expected to attend the convention center over the course of the four days.
There’s so much to do between attending panels, getting autographs, trying out new video games, and finding the perfect souvenir.
It can be pretty overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the massive layout of Javits and don’t have a plan of what to do.
If you’re there for only one day, the event can be pretty overwhelming. You’re bound to miss something going on.
We walked the showroom a few times over three days to take in the scene and all that New York Comic Con has to offer.
From cars, to hands on activities, art, and giant replicas, there was a lot to see.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of 'The Walking Dead' comics, a giant two-level shack was installed on the showroom floor where fans could 'zombify' themselves.
We saw this awesome early concept sketch of an Ewok from 'Star Wars.' (They originally didn't have ears!)
Note: This was seen during the panel 'The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.'
'South Park' fans enjoyed this giant model of the town in anticipation of the show's video game 'The Stick of Truth' out this December.
There was a giant Max Steel replica robot near the Mattel booth. It was pretty popular with the kids.
Around the corner, there were a few replicas made out of Mega Bloks including this Hot Wheels hotrod ...
Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the Mega Blok count since there was a contest being held.
However, the best car we saw was definitely a replica DeLorean from 'Back to the Future' complete with hover board and a great licence plate.
There were a lot of swords and knives on the showroom floor. Geek Chic had a woodshop we came across.
