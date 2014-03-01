The 25 Companies That Pay Interns The Most

Internships are essential today. They’re the best way to gain experience, develop a professional network, and get your foot in the door — which is why so many interns are willing to work for free.

But some don’t have to. And the very lucky ones will watch their bank accounts grow enormously this summer.

Glassdoor.com, a jobs and career community where people share information and opinions about their workplaces, compiled a list of the 25 highest-paying internships, based on at least 20 intern salary reports for each company.

They found that paid internships typically offer between $US15 and $US19 an hour, or $US2,400 to $US3,100 a month, on average. But companies like Twitter, ExxonMobil, and BlackRock pay double that — and Palantir Technologies, a Palo Alto-based software firm, pays nearly triple the monthly average, making it the highest-paying company for interns in 2014.

Palantir Technologies landed the top spot with an average monthly base salary of $US7,012, out-ranking tech giants like Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Apple.

But it’s not all about money. A support engineer intern at the company said: “[The] work is motivated by a real mission. Very few people are there just for money.”

Here are the 25 highest-paying companies for interns:

1. Palantir Technologies

Average monthly base pay: $US7,012

2. VMware

Average monthly base pay: $US6,966

3. Twitter

Average monthly base pay: $US6,791

4. LinkedIn

Average monthly base pay: $US6,230

5. Facebook

Average monthly base pay: $US6,213

6. Microsoft

Average monthly base pay: $US6,138

7. eBay

Average monthly base pay: $US6,126

8. ExxonMobil

Average monthly base pay: $US5,972

9. Google

Average monthly base pay: $US5,969

10. Apple

Average monthly base pay: $US5,723

11. Amazon.com

Average monthly base pay: $US5,631

12. Nvidia

Average monthly base pay: $US5,446

13. Chevron

Average monthly base pay: $US5,424

14. Adobe

Average monthly base pay: $US5,409

15. ConocoPhillips

Average monthly base pay: $US5,357

16. Salesforce.com

Average monthly base pay: $US5,158

17. BlackRock

Average monthly base pay: $US5,049

18. Yahoo!

Average monthly base pay: $US5,039

19. Capital One

Average monthly base pay: $US4,850

20. Qualcomm

Average monthly base pay: $US4,823

21. NetApp

Average monthly base pay: $US4,691

22. Autodesk

Average monthly base pay: $US4,684

23. Intel

Average monthly base pay: $US4,648

24. Juniper Networks

Average monthly base pay: $US4,648

25. Schlumberger

Average monthly base pay: $US4,634

Landing one of these coveted high-paying positions is no easy feat, says Samantha Zupan, a Glassdoor spokesperson. “While these internships definitely offer attractive compensation, these companies are looking for the best and brightest.” She says employers begin hiring for summer interns as early as February, “so be on the lookout early and often for the latest internships as they get posted.”

She also suggests that internship-seekers carefully read what companies are looking for in interns. “The more you can customise your resume and cover letter to show what skills you can bring to the job, the more likely you are to get noticed by the employer.”

She adds: “Also take the time to attend college career fairs and get to know the companies you are interested in working when they come to you.”

