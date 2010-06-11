25 Energy Companies Whose Default Odds Have Surged Since Deepwater

Photo: AP

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is wreaking havoc on BP’s stock price and market capitalisation. But it’s also hammering some of the oil and gas industries biggest name. So much so, that worries over corporate default are expanding for many companies.With data from CMA Datavision, we’ve put together a ranking of the companies who have had their likelihood of default rise the most since the oil leak began on April 20.



We’ve picked the 25 who have had their CDS change the most since the April 20, and then ranked them by their cumulative probability of default, or CPD, as calculated by CMA Datavision.

We’ve also included the per cent of market capitalisation loss, so the equity side each business is covered as well.

