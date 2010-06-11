25 Energy Companies Whose Default Odds Have Surged Since Deepwater

The Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is wreaking havoc on BP’s stock price and market capitalisation. But it’s also hammering some of the oil and gas industries biggest name. So much so, that worries over corporate default are expanding for many companies.With data from CMA Datavision, we’ve put together a ranking of the companies who have had their likelihood of default rise the most since the oil leak began on April 20.

We’ve picked the 25 who have had their CDS change the most since the April 20, and then ranked them by their cumulative probability of default, or CPD, as calculated by CMA Datavision.

We’ve also included the per cent of market capitalisation loss, so the equity side each business is covered as well.

XTO Energy Inc

Cumulative Probability of Default: 4.3%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 87.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 26.8 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 50.3 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 12.6%

Chevron Corporation

Cumulative Probability of Default: 5.5%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 95.1%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 30.7 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 59.8 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 13.7%

The Shell Petroleum Company Limited

Cumulative Probability of Default: 7.7%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 101.8%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 45.1 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 91.0 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 17.9%

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Cumulative Probability of Default: 7.8%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 108.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 43.2 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 90.1 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 17.9%

Schlumberger Ltd

Cumulative Probability of Default: 7.9%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 111.6%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 43.9 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 92.9 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 18.2%

Total SA

Cumulative Probability of Default: 8.1%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 129.1%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 42.9 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 98.2 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 24.1%

CNOOC Limited

Cumulative Probability of Default: 8.2%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 78.1%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 54.8 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 97.6bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 9.8%

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi SpA

Cumulative Probability of Default: 8.4%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 101.7%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 48.9 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 98.5 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 25%

Apache Corp

Cumulative Probability of Default: 9.9%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 134.8%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 51.0 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 119.8 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 17.6%

Noble Corporation

Cumulative Probability of Default: 10.0%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 191.9%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 60.6 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 177.0 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 34.2%

Baker Hughes Inc.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 10.4%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 147.9%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 46.5 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 115.4 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 23.7%

Technip SA

Cumulative Probability of Default: 11.5%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 98.7%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 65.3 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 129.8 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: NA

The Williams Companies, Inc.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 12.2%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 81.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 84.0 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 152.2 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 19.9%

Enterprise Products Operating LLC

Cumulative Probability of Default: 12.5%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 92.8%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 80.0 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 154.3 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 6.7%

Halliburton Company

Cumulative Probability of Default: 13.6%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 155.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 56.1 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 143.1 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 32.3%

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 16.6%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 257.4%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 55.5 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 198.2 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 37.4%

Woodside Petroleum Limited

Cumulative Probability of Default: 17.6%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 115.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 85.8 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 184.8 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: NA

Repsol YPF SA

Cumulative Probability of Default: 18.1%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 88.8%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 124.9 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 235.8 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 23.3%

Gazprom OAO

Cumulative Probability of Default: 18.5%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 81.1%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 168.2 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 304.6 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 9.7%

Gas Natural SDG SA

Cumulative Probability of Default: 18.7%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 98.0%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 125.7 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 249.0 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: NA

Transocean Worldwide Inc.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 21.7%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 904.1%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 26.2 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 263.2 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 53.7%

Pride International Inc

Cumulative Probability of Default: 30.5%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 137.4%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 168.4 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 399.7 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 31.6%

BP PLC

Cumulative Probability of Default: 30.8%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 804.2%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 42.8 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 386.5 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 51.7%

Transocean Ltd.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 41.1%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 831.4%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 65.8 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 612.9 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 53.7%

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Cumulative Probability of Default: 47.1%

per cent Change in CDS Since April 20th: 765.3%

April 20th 5-Year CDS Price: 75.7 bps

June 9th 5-Year CDS Price: 655.4 bps

per cent Loss in Market capitalisation: 52.9%

