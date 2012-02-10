25 Bold Predictions For 2012 NFL Free Agency

AP



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.Although the NFL draft will garner more headlines and attention, free agency is arguably more important to the improvement of teams, all the way from the top (the Giants and Patriots) to the bottom (the Colts and Rams).

This winter/spring’s crop of free agents isn’t quite as overloaded with big names and talent as last summer’s post-lockout freefall, but there is plenty of intrigue.

Inside are 25 predictions—of a bolder nature than the grossly obvious—for this spring along with a look at what kind of impact the moves might have.

Check out the 25 predictions at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.