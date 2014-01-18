The 25 Most Bizarre Interview Questions

We expect a few tough questions during the interview process, but sometimes you’ll get a Google-like brain-teaser question that totally throws you off.

How do you answer, for example, “How many golf balls can fit in a school bus?” What do you say to, “Why are manhole covers round?”

Job site Glassdoor recently combed through its tens of thousands of interview questions shared by job candidates during the past year to pinpoint the downright weirdest ones.

Below are the most bizarre interview questions that it found:

1. “If you could throw a parade of any calibre through the Zappos office, what type of parade would it be?”

— Zappos, Customer Loyalty Team Member interview

2. “How lucky are you and why?”

— Airbnb, Content Manager interview

3. “If you were a pizza delivery man, how would you benefit from scissors?”

— Apple, Specialist interview

4. “If you could sing one song on American Idol, what would it be?”

— Red Frog Events, Event Coordinator interview

5. “Are you more of a hunter or a gatherer?”

— Dell, Account Manager interview

6. “If you were on an island and could only bring three things, what would you bring?”

— Yahoo, Search Quality Analyst interview

7. “If you were a box of cereal, what would you be and why?”

— Bed Bath & Beyond, Sales Associate interview

8. “Do you believe in Bigfoot?”

— Norwegian Cruise Line, Casino Marketing Coordinator interview

9. “Why is a tennis ball fuzzy?”

— Xerox, Client Manager interview

10. “What is your least favourite thing about humanity?”

— ZocDoc, Operations Associate interview

11. “How would you use Yelp to find the number of businesses in the U.S.?”

— Factual, Software Engineer interview

12. “How honest are you?”

— Allied Telesis, Executive Assistant interview

13. “How many square feet of pizza are eaten in the U.S. each year?”

— Goldman Sachs, Programmer Analyst interview

14. “Can you instruct someone how to make an origami ‘cootie catcher’ with just words?”

— LivingSocial, Consumer Advocate interview

15. “If you were 80 years old, what would you tell your children?”

— McKinsey & Company, Associate interview

16. “You’re a new addition to the crayon box, what colour would you be and why?”

— Urban Outfitters Sales Associate interview

17. “How does the internet work?”

— Akamai, Director interview

18. “If there was a movie produced about your life, who would play you and why?”

— SinglePlatform, Inside Sales Consultant interview

19. “What’s the colour of money?“

— American Heart Association, Project Manager interview

20. “What was the last gift you gave someone?”

— Gallup, Data Analyst interview

21. “What is the funniest thing that has happened to you recently?“

— Applebee’s, Bartender/Neighbourhood Expert Server interview

22. “How many snow shovels were sold in the U.S. last year?”

— TASER, Leadership Development Program interview

23. “It’s Thursday; we’re staffing you on a telecommunications project in Calgary, Canada on Monday. Your flight and hotel are booked; your visa is ready. What are the top five things you do before you leave?”

— ThoughtWorks, Junior Consultant interview

24. “Describe to me the process and benefits of wearing a seatbelt.”

— Active Network, Client Applications Specialist interview

25. “Have you ever been on a boat?”

— Applied Systems, Graphic Designer interview

