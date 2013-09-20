The 25 Best Small Businesses In 2013

Giants like Google and Facebook are known for their killer perks.

But there are some small companies that have no problem competing with these larger firms, offering competitive pay and state-of-the-art benefits to attract and retain talent.

Research, consulting, and training firm Great Place to Work today published its second annual ranking of the best small companies to work for, in collaboration with Fortune and based on thousands of employee surveys.

“There is a strong sense of inclusion and togetherness throughout each organisation, which is a key component of a trust-based culture,” says Leslie Caccamese, director of strategic research at Great Place to Work. “CEOs and senior-level executives make an effort to get to know employees personally, and will often participate in events like onboarding, training, recognition, and celebrations.”

Several of the companies that made it on this list are professional staffing or IT firms, and all of them have fewer than 250 employees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.