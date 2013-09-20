The 25 Best Small Businesses In 2013

Giants like Google and Facebook are known for their killer perks.
But there are some small companies that have no problem competing with these larger firms, offering competitive pay and state-of-the-art benefits to attract and retain talent.
Research, consulting, and training firm Great Place to Work today published its second annual ranking of the best small companies to work for, in collaboration with Fortune and based on thousands of employee surveys.
“There is a strong sense of inclusion and togetherness throughout each organisation, which is a key component of a trust-based culture,” says Leslie Caccamese, director of strategic research at Great Place to Work. “CEOs and senior-level executives make an effort to get to know employees personally, and will often participate in events like onboarding, training, recognition, and celebrations.”
Several of the companies that made it on this list are professional staffing or IT firms, and all of them have fewer than 250 employees.
CEO: Eric Mosley
Employees: 93
Revenue:n/a
Why it's great: This HR consulting firm loves recognising its employees for successfully completing short-term projects through $US25 'call outs' to $US200 'Scream It!' awards.
CEO: Dave Grey
Employees:241
Revenue:$21.2 million
Why it's great: Employees at this software maker have access to video games and scooters and a laid-back dress code that allows for shorts and t-shirts.
CEO: Joseph Tuck
Employees:121
Revenue:$28 million
Why it's great: Part-time employees get 95% health-care coverage working 20 hours a week and anyone with concerns can appeal to a neutral, five-member employee body called the Grievance Committee.
CEO: C. Richard Panico
Employees:108
Revenue:$22.1 million
Why it's great: Employees at this consulting firm receive $US5,000 for referring talent. The company also offers $US10,000 in tuition reimbursement, mentoring or weekly one-on-ones.
CEO: Dave Romine
Employees:90
Revenue: $US16.8 million
Why it's great: Employees at this software maker are able to enjoy lunchtime video game and foosball breaks. The company is also known to fly family members to visit employees who are working on location for extended periods of time.
CEO: John Kealey
Employees: 63
Revenue:$8.5 million
Why it's great: Employees at this software design firm get healthy snacks delivered weekly and access to a wellness program that sponsors company athletic teams and covers individuals' entry fees for races and other events.
CEO: Mike Cannon-Brookes
Employees: 232
Revenue:n/a
Why it's great: Programmers at this enterprise software developer are allowed to devote 20% of their time to work on their own projects. Employees also have the option of working from their Amsterdam or Sydney offices, and new hires receive a $US500 travel voucher or a personalised gift as part of their welcome package. After five years with the company, employees get a paid vacation worth up to $US3,000.
CEO: Wayne F. Holly
Employees: 54
Revenue: $10.5 million
Why it's great: Employees at this small financial services firm are able to enjoy chair massages and get half-days off in the summer and during holiday seasons.
CEO: George Meyer and Jim Rasche
Employees: 90
Revenue: $15.8 million
Why it's great: Empoyees at this design firm often participate in bowling contests, roller skating excursions, and parties on its very own pontoon boat.
CEO: Amy Buckner Chowdhry
Employees: 36
Revenue:$7.9 million
Why it's great: This consulting firm offers employees an annual $US400 allowance for the latest gadgets and software and hosts regular company-wide fitness competitions. Employees also enjoy one month of paid time off after a year of service, and up to $US2,500 in referral bonuses -- with 42% of new hires last year coming from employee referrals.
CEO: Victor Grabrian
Employees:169
Revenue:$125 million
Why it's great: This commercial builder gives tuition reimbursement of up to $US2,500 a year for approved coursework and certifications, fully stocked office fridges, and an annual bocce ball tournament. On an annual employee appreciation day, the company sends workers to the golf course, spa, or shooting range.
CEO: Robert F. Pasin
Employees:60
Revenue:$85 million
Why it's great: This toy-creating company hosts several company-wide volunteer efforts throughout the year. The company's CEO, usually referred to as the Chief Wagon Officer, personally meets with all candidates, and new hires sometimes get one of the company's iconic wagons filled with flowers delivered to their home before their first day. Employees get commuting reimbursements (employees who bike, walk, or run to work are paid 52 cents a mile) and free iPads for hitting sales goals.
CEO: n/a
Employees:65
Revenue:$71.9 million
Why it's great: This government service agency allows its employees to make a lot of bureaucratic decisions. Rancho Cordova hosts 'Office of New Ideas' twice a month, where employees are able to present suggestions and proposals before senior city officials. The city also awards stock ownership certificates to those who make significant contributions to the city.
CEO: Jason Levinthal
Employees:104
Revenue: $40 million
Why it's great: Employees at this outdoor retailer get together regularly for yoga, meditation, rock climbing, and mountain biking. The company is also known to pair employees who don't work together to go on bike rides to promote camaraderie.
CEO: Jean Hoffman
Employees:57
Revenue:$19.2 million
Why it's great: This maker of generic prescription drugs for the veterinary community offers employees up to $US10,000 in tuition reimbursement and 30 days of maternity, paternity, or adoption leave.
CEO: Lauren Dixon
Employees: 77
Revenue: $US29.3 million
Why it's great: This advertising, marketing, and public relations agency has a family-oriented feel. Employees get a paid day off on their birthdays regardless of what they're working on at the time. Workers also receive a compensation package that includes a profit-sharing program that distributes 22% of the organisation's profits.
Dixon Schwabl has a slide that connects the office's upper floor and the lobby.
CEO: Peter Harrison
Employees: 185
Revenue: n/a
Why it's great: Employees at this employment site are called 'Snaggers' and are able to enjoy ping pong and foosball tables, an old-fashioned popcorn machine, a refrigerator keg, and an on-site gym.
New parents at the company receive a week's worth of chef-prepared meals and employees who have been with the company for 1o years receive an all-expenses paid trip with a guest.
CEO: BG Porter
Employees: 196
Revenue: $US60.2 million
Why it's great: All employees at this health-care consulting firm receive a $US75 gift card and $US25 on their children's birthdays. After one year of employment, workers get four weeks of paid vacation and six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.
CEO: Michael Hess
Employees: 220
Revenue: n/a
Why it's great: You only have to work 30 hours per week at this mining company because that's considered full-time. You also get unlimited sick and personal days, four weeks paid vacation, an annual company-subsidized weekend away, and your children are given at least $US1,500 in scholarships to pursue higher education.
CEO: Uri Eliahu
Employees: 134
Revenue: n/a
Why it's great: This geotechnical, environmental, and hydrologic engineering consulting firm says it firmly believes in the 'servant leader' philosophy of leadership, meaning it encourages leaders to manage from below instead of ruling from above. The company sponsors kickball and softball teams, indoor kart racing, ice cream socials, and a sushi demo day led by one of the company's engineers.
CEO: Michael Dardick
Employees: 143
Revenue: $153.3 million
Why it's great: The company often sponsors employee outings to Texas Rangers games, Super Bowl parties, and March Madness events to create that family feel.
CEO: Jill Nelson
Employees: 95
Revenue: $7.8 million
Why it's great: This virtual receptionist service is all about fun. Employees have regular dress-up days and even $US100 bonuses for showing up on Mondays. The Portland-based company also pays employees $US5 per hour for volunteer work and matches charitable contributions made by its workers.
CEO: Kimberly K. Rath
Employees: 116
Revenue: n/a
Why it's great: This HR consulting firm is all about developing talent through its mentorship programs and individualized learning programs. Employees are judged based on their individual accomplishments and each employee has a different set of professional growth goals.
Talent Plus also offers unlimited vacation time.
CEO: Dwight Cooper
Employees: 80
Revenue: n/a
Why it's great: It's all about healthy living at Professional Placement Resources. The staffing firm has weekly deliveries of organic fruit, health screenings, personal trainers, and lunchtime nutrition lectures. CEO Dwight Cooper is also said to prefer Monday meetings and workouts on the beach from their ocean-front office in Florida.
The company also offers unlimited paid time off for vacation or sick days, 40 days of maternity and adoption leave at full pay, and monthly profit sharing bonuses regardless of your position in the company.
