The 25 Best Restaurants In The World, According To Travellers

World-of-mouth has always been an amazing resource for finding the latest great places.
It’s how you discover that a restaurant in Montreal will give you cigars upon arrival, that a place in Copenhagen will shower you in champagne, or that the best restaurant in Beijing is actually hidden inside a restored Temple.
So when TripAdvisor wanted to compile a list of the best restaurants from around the world for 2014, they did so based purely on the ratings and reviews from millions of real travellers.
From Chicago to San Sebastian, these are the best restaurants in the world right now along with original TripAdvisor user reviews.
'There is no surprise that this place has earned a Michelin Star. It is very much deserved. The food was absolutely amazing. Honestly, words can't do it justice. The flavours, textures, and cooking methods used were phenomenal. The 'treat' at the beginning of the meal was fantastic and the tomato macaroni was a highlight for me. And then there was the service. All of the staff were attentive and helpful. They clearly knew what they were doing.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Amanda H
'This is unlike any other restaurant, from the moment you arrive, it is full of surprises and not what you might expect from a french restaurant. We absolutely loved every mouth watering meal, the beautiful french champagne, the decor, the atmosphere and the personal service from the waiters and chefs. Not mention being served by the owner.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Tania_Shane
'In a city where a plethora of Michelin-rated restaurants abound, Gary Danko is not one to rest on its laurels. I've had the pleasure of dining here quite a number of times and dining at GD just keeps getting better. Meals are prepared and presented with such meticulous detail. Service is warn, exceptional and discrete -- at par with the world's best. GD is a place where a proposal, that special anniversary or that milestone achievement is often celebrated. But don't wait for something like that to happen because dining at GD itself is an amazing celebration.' - TripAdvisor reviewer djmontano
'Surprisingly exceeded my expectations. The 12 course dinner was outstanding. The last 4 courses are reserved for the wonderful desserts. The wine pairing was exquisite. The service was impeccable. Only a few tables at this very private restaurant. Will definitely recommend and visit again when back in my home town Buenos Aires.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Carolinah7
'Tucked away in at the end of a quiet street in a restored temple, is one of the best restaurants I have ever been too. We started our meal with warm smiles and a complimentary cool glass of Prosecco. And then the appetizers started coming in; all manner of beautifully presented bites that were also complimentary. In fact, half our meal was 'on the house': the delicious salmon gravalax, the fabulous mussel soup, the additional dessert, and a plate of homemade marshmallows and sweets. The service was exemplary; not politely friendly, but as if you were dining with friends.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Delani P
'This is indubitably the best dining experience we had on our visit to Africa. In fact it is one of the best experiences we have had anywhere! The fixed menus (two) are exotic and beautiful in presentation, in fact they are truly culinary art. The complexity of flavours and the spot-on wine pairing were heavenly. This tied to really great service and you have something really special.' - TripAdvisor reviewer PearlG
'Everything about this restaurant was excellent. It is located in an old villa down a residential street in Keramikos, far from the crowds of tourists and all that goes with them. The food was inventive, delicious and very well presented, while the service was extremely attentive and not overly formal. We loved the whole experience.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Tim D
'In simple words: It was the longest but the best degustation lunch I have ever had in my entire life! Honestly, these people know exactly what they are doing and how to impress their audience! That was like a show for about four hours! I always avoided degustation menus as they are long and boring but this time wasn't that at all! They keep you so busy that they even give you a picnic basket! It was unreal!' - TripAdvisor reviewer Ana G
'Incredible attention to detail. I had veal tongue and trotter and it was perfectly cooked and sauced. The wines were incredible, the bread cart was amazing. The service exceeds any I've experienced in any other restaurant. One of the best restaurant experiences in my life, really.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Nikki C
'This is exactly what I look forward to in a restaurant of this quality. We were seated and fed with a glass of champagne and 3 tasting mouthfuls before we were handed a menu. A great food journey and a lovely evening.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Abs64
'This restaurant is not to be missed by anyone going to Madrid. It is now in a new location which looks like a cross between Star Wars and Alice in Wonderland. The staff all wear brightly coloured jump suits. I was in awe from the moment I arrived. The staff were attentive and the food was stunning. The presentation and theatre were beyond belief and yet the taste was superb. They have two menus and I opted for the smaller one which was plenty. I would suggest you only have the dearer option if you are extremely hungry.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Arnold1004
'Had an incredible experience here. Every course was a work of art and a culinary adventure. The staff were professional and personable. Our experience here was probably even better than our meal at noma later in the week. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is a foodie travel ling to Copenhagen.' - TripAdvisor reviewer JeffMCalgary
'Amazing atmosphere and unbeatable cuisine. It's a small hidden place just outside Paraty and, no doubt about it, the best dinner spot around town. The restaurant is charming and cozy and the limited menu comprises tasty options for all foodies. If your into wine, the french ones -- either white or red -- are all great. I definitely recommend it and will come back soon.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Fkest
'We had the taster menu with paired wines. Simply incredible -- more art than food, but every mouthful is delicious. Great service too, even though the place was full -- a spectacular end to an amazing holiday in Argentina.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Edinburger82
'Have you ever been offered 'cigars' before a meal at a fancy restaurant? Or, a clothesline with 'laundry' on it, or many other such whimsical things? If not, go to Europea -- a true delight, and the food was great, though after the 7 (yes, 7) amuse-bouches, I couldn't finish it. One of the most enjoyable meals out we have ever had. If you go for the tasting menu, remember that it is 19 courses long (including the amuse-bouches), so you need to starve for days before you go. If you can, get someone else to pay, but if not, just forget about the cost, and enjoy. By the way, there are TWO vegetarian tasting menus, and each has a vegan choice as well.' - TripAdvisor reviewer 1937 Michael
'Sometimes you have experiences where your expectations are truly exceeded -- this was such a moment. The artistry and the understanding of food was just breathtaking. Martin is a genius in palate excitement, visual presentation and exquisite cooking. The lunch we had together was one significant ticket on our 'bucket list'. Magnificent!!' - TripAdvisor reviewer DaveL68
'The food is absolutely superb. The service is flawless. The waiting staff seem to know what you want before you do. A really warm atmosphere! This is fine dining for very special occasions but it is not snooty or snobby. Save up for a real treat.' - TripAdvisor reviewer rb_ldn
'Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons is a foodie mecca, boasting two Michelin stars, an impressive accolade in itself, but he's held these Michelin stars for 29 years. Monsieur Blanc has dedicated his life to constantly growing, developing and perfecting his life's work, creating memories for his guests all through the medium of great food and service.' - TripAdvisor reviewer inher30s
'A wonderful afternoon and a genuine experience not to be missed. Fantastic local produce, great attention to detail, and wonderful service. Great insight into an alternative restaurant. Will define tly be going back very soon.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Geremy M
'This restaurant is not that kind of place you would return at home and tell your friends 'We casually found a wonderful restaurant.' It doesn't have any sign outside, you must enter a wonderful modernist palace and ask for the Club Allard. Inside, you'll find the real creative soul of Madrid, with funny, stunning and modern dishes which will full fill your eyes before your mouth. If you are going to Madrid looking for touristic menus, mega meals and frozen paella, then you can miss this restaurant. But if you want to experience why Spanish kitchen is considered the avant-garde of modern food, then book a table here, in this elegant temple of food culture. It won't be cheap, but it will be unforgettable.' - TripAdvisor reviewer mpamanes
'This was the best meal I can remember. Food was great, very tasty, but also very imaginative, most courses have a special presentation and story, so much fun. It was not only dining experience but also art performance. Service was also great, staff was pleasant and attentive. This is a place for somebody who enjoys fine, but modern and creative dining.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Sophia4
'Believe the hype. This place is the real deal and the culinary creations are amazing and so inventive. Be prepared for a longer meal but so worth the time.' - TripAdvisor reviewer Josh C
'Located in a small inn in Chagny, Lameloise remains well worth the drive from where ever you have chosen to stay. It was such a surprise to find something so fine so far from Paris and though it has had its ups and downs it remains a stand out experience. Inventive but approachable dishes, very caring service and a lovely atmosphere. Every time we have been, it's been close to packed with regulars -- local winemakers, other restaurateurs and the educated and well-healed -- yet they always make you feel very special.' - TripAdvisor reviewer AmbassadeurPrincipal
'Enjoyed everything about this restaurant. Lovely decor, amazing food and excellent service. I would particularly recommend you enjoy the quail dish it was one of the most delicious things I have ever eaten!' - TripAdvisor reviewer Kelly E
'Outstanding. Brilliant. Sublime. Perfect. What more is there to say? We thoroughly enjoyed the Feast Menu with the accompanying wine course. The flavours were spot-on, the food cooked and presented beautifully. Some surprises but all positive -- no signs of getting carried away by experimenting. Excellent service -- just the right level of communication to explain the food and wine.' - TripAdvisor reviewer CTF_80
