The 25 Best Restaurants In The World, According To Travellers

World-of-mouth has always been an amazing resource for finding the latest great places.

It’s how you discover that a restaurant in Montreal will give you cigars upon arrival, that a place in Copenhagen will shower you in champagne, or that the best restaurant in Beijing is actually hidden inside a restored Temple.

So when TripAdvisor wanted to compile a list of the best restaurants from around the world for 2014, they did so based purely on the ratings and reviews from millions of real travellers.

From Chicago to San Sebastian, these are the best restaurants in the world right now along with original TripAdvisor user reviews.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.