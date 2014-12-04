The 25 Best Movies Of 2014 In One Single Amazing Video

David Ehrlich, a renowned movie critic and the editor-at-large of movie magazine “Little White Lies,” has cut and edited a glittering video with scenes from 25 of his personal favourite films of the year.
The only requirement for making the list was that the movie had to be formally distributed in the US in 2014.
The soundtrack of the video also comes entirely from movies of 2014.
Here is the complete list of movies that appear in the video, with Ehrlich’s favourite movie ranked as #1.
25. Lucy
24. We Are The Best!
23. Timbuktu
22. Selma
21. Love Is Strange
20. Listen Up Philip
19. Godzilla
18. Starred Up
17. Why Don’t You Play In Hell?
16. Mummy
15. The Babadook
14. Palo Alto
13. Ida
12. Goodbye To Language
11. Boyhood
10. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
9. Force Majeure (aka Turist)
8. God Help The Girl
7. The Double
6. Only Lovers Left Alive
5. Gone Girl
4. Nymphomaniac
3. Under The Skin
2. Inherent Vice
1. The Grand Budapest Hotel
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.