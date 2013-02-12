The 25 Best Free Agents In The NFL

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images
We’re still a month away from the start of NFL free agency, but it’s already becoming clear who the big names will be.Elite wide receivers like Wes Welker should be available, while young outside linebackers like Paul Kruger are set to get massive deals.
This list will change as guys re-sign and avoid free agency in the next few weeks, but right now this is the cream of the crop.
Age: 32
2012 Stats: Hampered by injuries for most of 2012, only had five sacks
Expected to re-sign? Most likely.
Age: 36
2012 Stats: 10th in the NFL in yards per punt, seven-time Pro Bowler
Expected to re-sign? Probably.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: He had a rough 2012 season, recording just three sacks, after a solid 2011
Expected to re-sign? Unclear.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: 11th in yards per attempt, 16th in rushing yards
Expected to re-sign? No.
Age: 27
2012 Stats: 4-time Pro Bowler, but didn't have his best year in 2012
Expected to re-sign? Unclear, he wants a lot of money.
Age: 28
2012 Stats: 40th in receiving yards, 38th in catches of 20+ yards
Expected to re-sign? Unclear.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: 10th in receiving TDs among tight ends, 13th in receiving yards
Expected to re-sign? Probably.
Age: 27
2012 Stats: 17th in rushing yards, 19th in yards per attempt
Expected to re-sign? He wants to.
Age: 29
2012 Stats: He was hurt most of the year and only had 36 catches
Expected to re-sign? Probably not, he sold his house.
Age: 28
2012 Stats: 11th in the NFL in INTs in the regular season, 2 INTs in the playoffs
Expected to re-sign? Probably not.
Age: 29
2012 Stats: Career highs in sacks (11) and tackles in 2012
Expected to re-sign? He might be too expensive.
Age: 29
2012 Stats: 2012 Pro Bowler, 4.5 sacks
Expected to re-sign? Unclear.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: Not a stat, but he totally changed the Pats' awful passing defence when he joined them late in the year.
Expected to re-sign? It seems like it.
Age: 27
2012 Stats: Started 15 of 16 games, considered one of best lineman in the NFL
Expected to re-sign? Probably.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: Led the NFL in postseason sacks, 23rd in sacks in the regular season
Expected to re-sign? He says he wants to.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: 34th in receiving yards, 15th in receiving TDs
Expected to re-sign? Probably not.
Age: 26
2012 Stats: 2012 Pro Bowler, 3rd among defensive tackles with six sacks
Expected to re-sign? Probably.
Age: 31
2012 Stats: 2nd in catches, 8th in receiving yards, 4th in targets
Expected to re-sign? Unclear.
Age: 28
2012 Stats: 12th in QB rating, 15th in passing TD's, Super Bowl MVP
Expected to re-sign? Yes.
