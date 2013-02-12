The 25 Best Free Agents In The NFL

Tony Manfred
wes welker new england patriots making a catch

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

We’re still a month away from the start of NFL free agency, but it’s already becoming clear who the big names will be.Elite wide receivers like Wes Welker should be available, while young outside linebackers like Paul Kruger are set to get massive deals.

This list will change as guys re-sign and avoid free agency in the next few weeks, but right now this is the cream of the crop.

25. Dwight Freeney (defensive end, Indianapolis Colts)

Age: 32

2012 Stats: Hampered by injuries for most of 2012, only had five sacks

Expected to re-sign? Most likely.

24. Shane Lechler (punter, Oakland Raiders)

Age: 36

2012 Stats: 10th in the NFL in yards per punt, seven-time Pro Bowler

Expected to re-sign? Probably.

23. Connor Barwin (outside linebacker, Houston Texans)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: He had a rough 2012 season, recording just three sacks, after a solid 2011

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

22. Ahmad Bradshaw (running back, New York Giants)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: 11th in yards per attempt, 16th in rushing yards

Expected to re-sign? No.

21. Cliff Avril (defensive end, Detroit Lions)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: 21st in the NFL with 9.5 sacks

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

20. Ed Reed (safety, Baltimore Ravens)

Age: 34

2012 Stats: 11th in the NFL in INTs

Expected to re-sign? It's not a sure thing.

19. Rashard Mendenhall (running back, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Age: 25

2012 Stats: He was injured for most of 2012

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

18. Jake Long (offensive tackle, Miami Dolphins)

Age: 27

2012 Stats: 4-time Pro Bowler, but didn't have his best year in 2012

Expected to re-sign? Unclear, he wants a lot of money.

17. Steven Jackson (running back, St. Louis Rams)

Age: 29

2012 Stats: 15th in rushing yards

Expected to re-sign? Unclear, he might retire.

16. Dwayne Bowe (wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs)

Age: 28

2012 Stats: 40th in receiving yards, 38th in catches of 20+ yards

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

15. Martellus Bennett (tight end, New York Giants)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: 10th in receiving TDs among tight ends, 13th in receiving yards

Expected to re-sign? Probably.

14. Dashon Goldson (safety, San Francisco 49ers)

Age: 28

2012 Stats: Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012

Expected to re-sign? Probably.

13. Reggie Bush (running back, Miami Dolphins)

Age: 27

2012 Stats: 17th in rushing yards, 19th in yards per attempt

Expected to re-sign? He wants to.

12. Greg Jennings (wide receiver, Green bay Packers)

Age: 29

2012 Stats: He was hurt most of the year and only had 36 catches

Expected to re-sign? Probably not, he sold his house.

11. Cary Williams (cornerback, Baltimore Ravens)

Age: 28

2012 Stats: 11th in the NFL in INTs in the regular season, 2 INTs in the playoffs

Expected to re-sign? Probably not.

10. Anthony Spencer (defensive end, Dallas Cowboys)

Age: 29

2012 Stats: Career highs in sacks (11) and tackles in 2012

Expected to re-sign? He might be too expensive.

9. Randy Starks (defensive tackle, Miami Dolphins)

Age: 29

2012 Stats: 2012 Pro Bowler, 4.5 sacks

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

8. Aqib Talib (cornerback, New England Patriots)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: Not a stat, but he totally changed the Pats' awful passing defence when he joined them late in the year.

Expected to re-sign? It seems like it.

7. Sebastian Vollmer (offensive tackle, New England Patriots)

Age: 27

2012 Stats: Started 15 of 16 games, considered one of best lineman in the NFL

Expected to re-sign? Probably.

6. Paul Kruger (outside linebacker, Baltimore Ravens)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: Led the NFL in postseason sacks, 23rd in sacks in the regular season

Expected to re-sign? He says he wants to.

5. Mike Wallace (wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: 34th in receiving yards, 15th in receiving TDs

Expected to re-sign? Probably not.

4. Henry Melton (defensive tackle, Chicago Bears)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: 2012 Pro Bowler, 3rd among defensive tackles with six sacks

Expected to re-sign? Probably.

3. Wes Welker (wide receiver, New England Patriots)

Age: 31

2012 Stats: 2nd in catches, 8th in receiving yards, 4th in targets

Expected to re-sign? Unclear.

2. Ryan Clady (offensive tackle, Denver Broncos)

Age: 26

2012 Stats: Started all 80 games in his career, 3-time Pro Bowler

Expected to re-sign? Yes.

1. Joe Flacco (quarterback, Baltimore Ravens)

Age: 28

2012 Stats: 12th in QB rating, 15th in passing TD's, Super Bowl MVP

Expected to re-sign? Yes.

