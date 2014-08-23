The 25 Most Enjoyable Companies To Work For, According To Employees

A good job isn’t just about the paycheck and insurance benefits. Most people want to feel like their work is contributing to the greater good of the world.
And they want their workplaces to be fun, not miserably stressful, given how many hours of their lives they will spend there.
To that end, job hunting site Glassdoor.com sifted through its enormous database of employee reviews to come up with its 2014 list of the 25 companies that employees say have the best corporate cultures. Employees rated their corporate culture on a scale of one (lowest) to five (highest).
There are some surprises on this list for sure, including a fast-food chain that caused controversy this year with its corporate culture.
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.5
What it does: Social media network
Example of great corporate culture: Because the Twitter platform is instantaneous, the work involves a lot of cutting edge technology and solving hard, interesting problems from mobile to building self-learning machines.
'Team meetings on the roof are the best, great teamwork and a lot of smart people. I love how the 10 core values drive the company to always be better.' -- Twitter Software Engineer (San Francisco, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 3.9
What it does: Insurance
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the Top 100 Military Friendly Employers, GI Jobs, 2014
'Progressive is in a constant state of change and improvement, is extremely transparent and promotes a sincere customer service culture.' -- Progressive Insurance Claims Representative
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Credit cards
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the Training Top 125, Training, 2012
'Discover offers great benefits. I am also very pleased with the amount of overall good they try to do as a company.' -- Discover Employee (Phoenix, AZ)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Outdoor equipment retailer
Example of great corporate culture: Named among America's Most Inspiring Companies, Forbes, 2013
'I love what REI stands for and find it easy to talk about the Co-Op. I really appreciate the direction that executive management is taking our company.' -- REI Sales Specialist (New York, NY)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Consumer products
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the 40 Best Companies for Leaders (#1), Chief Executive Magazine, 2013
'Procter and Gamble gives fantastic training and truly wants you to succeed as an individual. The culture in the plant is very positive and I feel like everyone wants to help one another.' -- Procter & Gamble Process Engineer (Greensboro, NC)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Software
Example of great corporate culture: Named among the 25 Companies With The Best Pay and Benefits, Glassdoor, 2014
'Great perks, benefits. Adobe strives to be a good corporate citizen, fosters innovation and creativity.' -- Adobe Employee (San Francisco, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Software that lets people log into computers remotely
Example of great corporate culture: Because Citrix makes software for remote employees, employees have the freedom to explore how, when, and where work gets done, the company says.
'Culture and good values define who we are as a company. There is an ongoing commitment to improve the customer journey and ensure our product strategy is well defined.' -- Citrix Systems Senior Manager (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Insurance
Example of great corporate culture: Relaxed environment where employees can wear shorts to work.
'They believe in and live their mission statement every hour of every day. The work culture is super fun! This company has great core values and plenty of room for promotions.' -- USAA Software Developer & Integrator III (Plano, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.0
What it does: Resorts, entertainment, amusement parks
Example of great corporate culture: Among the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fortune and Great Place to Work, 2014
'Fantastic heritage, pride and culture, wonderful community, amazing growth opportunities, creative atmosphere.' -- Walt Disney Company Employee (location, n/a)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Shoes
Example of great corporate culture: Most Innovative Company of the Year, Fast Company, 2013
'Amazing company to work for. Good culture, fun, high energy and lots of reasons to stay.' -- NIKE Project Manager (Portland, OR)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: iPhones, iPads, PCs, software
Example of great corporate culture: This is how Apple describes itself: 'We're perfectionists. Idealists. Inventors. Forever tinkering with products and processes, always on the lookout for better.'
'Everyone shares a common goal to make the best products for the consumer, and it shows in most every conversation you have.' -- Apple Software Engineering Manager (Cupertino, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Biotechnology
Example of great corporate culture: Among the Innovation Awards: Corporate Use of Innovation, The Economist, 2013
'Extremely talented and motivated people collaborating in a unique 'mission driven' culture.' -- Genentech Business Systems Analyst (South San Francisco, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Sells technology and tech services
Example of great corporate culture: Among the Best for Vets Employers, Military Times EDGE, 2013
'The people! They really want to help you. The culture truly promotes the coworker and you do have a say in a large company.' -- CDW Corporate Account Manager (Chicago, IL)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Supermarket
Example of great corporate culture: Wegmans' scholarship program launched in 1984. Since then, more than 26,500 employees have been awarded scholarships totaling $US85 million, the company says.
'The company has good values and goals and does a good job of living by them.' -- Wegmans Meat Customer Service (Hornell, NY)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.1
What it does: Tax and accounting software and services
Example of great corporate culture: It's known for offering employees great work-life balance, as staffers are not pressured to come in before 9 or to work past 5:30.
'Top leaders show by decisions and actions that they believe in the top value of 'integrity without compromise.' Most employees strive for transparency and honesty in how they do their work. Intuit values their employees and has the best attributes of Silicon Valley companies while being committed to diversity and 'we care and give back.'' -- Intuit Employee
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.2
What it does: Supermarket
Example of great corporate culture: Innovation and Leadership in Advertising Award, American Advertising Federation, 2014
'Company has great values and sense of community. Encourages growth and learning and working in teams.' -- HEB Manager (San Antonio, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.2
What it does: Gas, oil, energy
Example of great corporate culture: Among the Employees' Choice 50 Best Places to Work, Glassdoor, 2013
'Intelligent people who treat each other with respect. Chevron 'walks the talk' regarding our values and the Chevron Way.' -- Chevron Earth Scientist (Houston, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.2
What it does: Engineering hardware and software
Example of great corporate culture: The company invests in student design competitions, student robotics programs, and grant funding for engineering and scientific areas.
'The culture is one of a kind and you can be creative in how you do your job. They encourage personal growth.' -- National Instruments Employee (Austin, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Fast food restaurant famous for chicken sandwiches
Example of great corporate culture: Although Chick-fil-A was at the center of controversy in 2012 when its offshoot charity foundation donated money to anti-gay rights campaigns, the company is also known for its many community programs, like scholarships and local fund raising events.
'Great foundation in Christian values, flexible scheduling, great customer base, low turnover.' -- Chick-fil-A Director
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Airline
Example of great corporate culture: Southwest is known as a fun airline to work for. For instance, it puts on an annual fashion show in the sky on the route between Chicago and New York.
'The people are friendly and helpful. The culture fosters hard work and fun.' -- Southwest Airlines Analyst (Dallas, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Social networking website
Example of great corporate culture: Facebook's main employee campus was inspired by Disneyland, but at Facebook, all the shops and stores are free.
'Huge impact on billions of people while working with awesome, insanely intelligent coworkers at a pleasant office. Great free food and perks. Lots of autonomy and big problems to solve. Engineer-driven culture.' -- Facebook Software Engineer (Menlo Park, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.3
What it does: Computer network equipment
Example of great corporate culture: Among the 25 Companies With The Best Pay, Glassdoor, 2014
'Riverbed is very customer-focused, while being very 'employee friendly.' Very strong benefits package and an incredibly positive culture.' -- Riverbed Technology Enterprise Sales Executive (Austin, TX)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.4
What it does: Internet search, mobile and web apps
Example of great corporate culture: With perks galore from free food to a main campus that rivals a world class resort, Google's corporate culture is the standard by which all other tech companies are measured.
'The culture is amazing too. Each employee does not mind helping the other out if they are stuck. I feel it is encouraged to reach out to others.' -- Google Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)
Employee rating of corporate culture: 4.4
What it does: Public relations firm
Example of great corporate culture: Among the Top 50 Most In Demand Employers (North America), LinkedIn, 2014
'Through the actions of middle to senior management, you are truly made to feel valued and appreciated. Opportunities are everywhere and the culture is laid back and fun.' -- Edelman Senior Vice President (Washington, D.C.)
