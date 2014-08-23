The 25 Most Enjoyable Companies To Work For, According To Employees

A good job isn’t just about the paycheck and insurance benefits. Most people want to feel like their work is contributing to the greater good of the world.

And they want their workplaces to be fun, not miserably stressful, given how many hours of their lives they will spend there.

To that end, job hunting site Glassdoor.com sifted through its enormous database of employee reviews to come up with its 2014 list of the 25 companies that employees say have the best corporate cultures. Employees rated their corporate culture on a scale of one (lowest) to five (highest).

There are some surprises on this list for sure, including a fast-food chain that caused controversy this year with its corporate culture.

