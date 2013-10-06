The 25 Best Companies To Work For If You Want To Get Promoted Fast

Aside from high pay and competitive perks offered to attract talent, companies that provide regular feedback, advancement, and mentorship programs are better able to keep younger workers.
So where are the employers who support promotion from within? Based on company review surveys, career site Glassdoor.com put together a list of the top 25 companies that provide the best career opportunities.
“When employees share a company review on Glassdoor, we ask them to rate several workplace factors, including how they believe their employer is when it comes to offering career opportunities,” says Scott Dobroski, a spokesman for Glassdoor. “If career advancement and growth opportunities are important for a job seeker, this rating provides insight into what employees have to say about the career opportunities at a specific employer.”
Many companies that made it on last year’s list, such as Bain & Company, Edelman, and CareerBuilder, reappeared on this year’s list. Newcomers this year include Fluor, Chevron, and the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.
To break any ties, Glassdoor calculated ratings to the thousandth decimal. Company ratings are based on a 5.0 scale, with 5 being the best possible score.
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
What employees think:
'High priority is placed on employee development. A great place to work if you are a self motivated individual. If not, also a great place to work. Lots of resources for development whether it is technical or non technical. Lots of opportunity to advance your career.' -- Fluor Process/Specialty Engineer III (Houston, TX)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
What employees think:
'Plenty of room to advance and apply for jobs internally rather than look outside. 9/80 work schedules with great bonus plan and annual salary raises.' -- Chevron Drilling IT Professional (Houston, TX)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
What employees think:
'Invaluable training and exposure to the best practices, reasonably good pay, and best facilities provided. Growth can be quick if you can take up challenges and prove yourself.' -- L&T Assistant Manager (Rājahmundry, India)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
What employees think:
'The training provided is next to none and gives new employees the tools to hit the ground running. Coming from a larger corporation, the culture here is a breath of fresh air. Everyone is ambitious and smart with a drive to do more.' -- Gartner Account Executive (Fort Myers, FL)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.7
What employees think:
'Great mentorship program, really helpful especially for new employees; unique work environment, with events and values that you won't find anywhere else.' -- Synygy Employee (location n/a)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'You will learn how to build your book of business. You will learn how to manage your time for maximum efficiency and productivity. You will choose who you want to do business with.' -- Northwestern Mutual Financial Representative (West Palm Beach, FL)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'Opportunities: being large and diverse, there is always room for lateral or vertical moves, regardless of the economy. If you are talented, you'll have a job here.' -- Eaton Leadership Development Program Employee (Beltsville, MD)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'Opportunities to lead teams very early in your career. Ever-changing environment so flexibility is a must!' -- Deloitte Employee (San Francisco, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'Great place to start your career. Organised training program and onboarding process. The company talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to people first culture with flexibility and mobility.' -- Ernst & Young Employee (Chicago, IL)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'They are focused on the employees career and give plenty of opportunity for growth. Management understands that every employee has career goals and Cameron is not one to stand in the way of those goals.' -- Cameron International Engineer II (Houston, TX)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.8
What employees think:
'Achievements and hard work acknowledged. Upward and lateral mobility. My opinion matters and my work ethic is matched by upper management.' -- UniFirst Regional Sales Manager (Orlando, FL)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
What employees think:
'A great learning environment, management that actually cares and shares in your career growth strategies, outstanding benefits and perks.' -- CareerBuilder Client Support Specialist (Norcross, GA)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
What employees think:
'If you like variety, PwC is the place to be. You have a great number of opportunities in both audit and advisory roles, and if you challenge yourself, you can grow your career here.' -- PwC Audit Associate (San Jose, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 3.9
What employees think:
'Unlimited career opportunities, working in a nice, multicultural environment with some very awesome people, opportunity to see the world.' -- Schlumberger Field Engineer (location n/a)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.0
What employees think:
'This company always lends an opportunity for development and very willing to let you try new things you'd never otherwise get to in other companies.' -- Four Seasons Hotels Director (Toronto, ON, Canada)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.0
What employees think:
'Top-notch people, access to the best leaders in industry, ability to be very entrepreneurial, willingness to advance early on performance, deep functional expertise in addition to superstar MBAs.' -- Booz & Company Principal (location n/a)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.1
What employees think:
'Plentiful opportunities to develop and build a career, large global network with many practice areas, high quality of work.' -- Edelman Vice President (San Mateo, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.4
What employees think:
'Great bosses who support you - opportunity. A supportive environment where you can push the envelope and if you fail, it is a learning opportunity, but you pushed the limits.' -- Guidewire Worldwide Recruitment Business Partner (Foster City, CA)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.5
What employees think:
'Amazing training in all the core business functions. Broad exposure to different companies, industries, and functional areas.' -- McKinsey & Company Business Analyst (location n/a)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.5
What employees think:
'Very strong training program: analytics, presenting, slide writing, managing client relationships. Consistent, 360 feedback culture. Typical 2-year track to move to next level.' -- Boston Consulting Group Principal (location n/a)
Source: Glassdoor
Career opportunities rating: 4.5
What employees think:
'Lots of effort put into personal development and growth. People really care about you, and the atmosphere is more collaborative than competitive.' -- Bain & Company Consultant (Chicago, IL)
Source: Glassdoor
