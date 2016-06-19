The 25 best skylines in the world, ranked!

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images.

Every city in the world has a unique skyline. But is it possible to say which is the best?

The international building database Emporis attempts to quantify skylines by looking at the number and height of buildings in the world’s major cities. The result is an ever-changing ranking of the world’s most impressive cityscapes.

To rank skylines, Emporis looks at completed skyscrapers (40 floors or more) and high-rises (12 to 39 floors), and assigns each building a point value based on its floor count. Taller buildings receive significantly higher values (see Emporis’ complete methodology here). TV towers, masts, bridges, and other structures are excluded.

Chongqing, China jumped an impressive 14 spots, to #3 this year.

No. 25: Beijing has 999 tall buildings in 16,807 square kilometers. No. 24: Harbin, China has 456 tall buildings in 7,086 square kilometers. No. 23: Jakarta, Indonesia, has 484 tall buildings in 661 square kilometers. No. 22: Istanbul has 3,198 tall buildings in 1,991 square kilometers. No. 21: Panama City has 330 tall buildings in 2,560 square kilometers. No. 20: Wuhan, China, has 602 tall buildings in 8,494 square kilometers. No. 19: Mumbai has 2,484 tall buildings in 621 square kilometers. No. 18: Toronto has 2,102 tall buildings in 629 square kilometers. No. 17: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has 1,722 tall buildings in 243 square kilometers. No. 16: Tokyo has 2,842 tall buildings in 620 square kilometers. No. 15: Incheon, South Korea, has 2,140 tall buildings in 1,029 square kilometers. No. 14: Chicago has 1,175 tall buildings in 589 square kilometers. No. 13: Bangkok has 1,681 tall buildings in 1,568 square kilometers. No. 12: Shanghai has 1,495 tall buildings in 6,638 square kilometers. No. 11: São Paulo has 6,391 tall buildings in 1,523 square kilometers. No. 10: Dubai, UAE, has 1,082 tall buildings in 3,885 square kilometers. No. 9: Moscow has 11,702 tall buildings in 1,080 square kilometers. No. 8: Guangzhou, China, has 915 tall buildings in 7,434 square kilometers. No. 7: Busan, South Korea, has 2,858 tall buildings in 527 square kilometers. No. 6: Singapore has 5,283 tall buildings in 710 square kilometers. No. 5: Seoul, South Korea has 4,397 tall buildings in 616 square kilometers. No. 4: Shenzhen, China, has 1,107 tall buildings in 2,020 square kilometers. No. 3: Chongqing, China, has 1,732 tall buildings in 82,403 square kilometers. No. 2: New York City has 6,202 tall buildings in 800 square kilometers. No. 1: Hong Kong has 7,827 tall buildings in 1,053 square kilometers. Phaitoon Sutunyawatchai / Shutterstock.com Methodology: Each building over 11 floors was assigned a point value based on number of floors. Measurements exclude TV towers, masts, bridges, or other structures. Source: Emporis

