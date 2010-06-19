Here Are The 25 European Banks That We May Soon Know Everything About

Vince Veneziani
Banco Santander Spain

Photo: Wikimedia

As sovereign debt risks continue to threaten Europe’s entire economy, the European Union has decided to take action in the form of stress tests with 25 of Europe’s largest banks.Using data from CreditWriteDowns that shows the largest 25 banks in the EU based on assets under management, we’ve put together a list of those banks which may have their most intimate balance sheet details revealed.

While these stress tests will not take into consideration sovereign debt, they still may be an important tool in understanding the status of Europe’s largest financial institutions.

Erste Bank

Country: Austria

CEO: Andreas Treichl

Assets Under Management: $278.9 billion

Banca MPS

Country: Italy

CEO: Antonio Vigni

Assets Under Management: $292.22 billion

Svenska Handelsbanken

Country: Sweden

CEO: Pär Boman

Assets Under Management: $297.27 billion

SEB-Skand Enskilda Bank

Country: Sweden

CEO: Annika Falkengren

Assets Under Management: $323.28 billion

Deutsche Postbank

Country: Germany

CEO: Stefan Jütte

Assets Under Management: $325.12 billion

CIC Group

Country: France

CEO: Ross Osiek

Assets Under Management: $351.15 billion

Standard Chartered Group

Country: UK

CEO: Peter A. Sands

Assets Under Management: $435.56 billion

KBC Group

Country: Belgium

CEO: Jan Vanhevel

Assets Under Management: $462.66 billion

Danske Bank Group

Country: Denmark

CEO: Peter Straarup

Assets Under Management: $597.03 billion

Nordea Bank

Country: Sweden

CEO: Christian Clausen

Assets Under Management: $729.06 billion

BBVA-Banco Bilbao Vizcaya

Country: Spain

CEO: Francisco González (Executive Chairman)

Assets Under Management: $760.39 billion

Natixis

Country: France

CEO: Laurent Mignon

Assets Under Management: $769.48 billion

Dexia

Country: Belgium

CEO: Pierre Mariani

Assets Under Management: $828.74 billion

Intesa Sanpaolo

Country: Italy

CEO: Corrado Passera

Assets Under Management: $877.66 billion

Commerzbank

Country: Germany

CEO: Martin Blessing

Assets Under Management: $1202.99 billion

Banco Santander

Country: Spain

CEO: Alfredo Sáenz Abad

Assets Under Management: $1438.68 billion

UniCredit Group

Country: Italy

CEO: Alessandro Profumo

Assets Under Management: $1438.91 billion

Société Générale Group

Country: France

CEO: Frederic Oudea

Assets Under Management: $1468.72 billion

Lloyds Banking Group

Country: UK

CEO: Eric Daniels

Assets Under Management: $1650.78 billion

Deutsche Bank

Country: Germany

CEO: Josef Ackermann

Assets Under Management: $2150.60 billion

Barclays

Country: UK

CEO: John S. Varley (Group Chief Executive + Executive Director)

Assets Under Management: $2223.04 billion

Crédit Agricole

Country: France

CEO: Jean-Paul Chifflet

Assets Under Management: $2227.22 billion

HSBC Holdings

Country: UK

CEO: Michael Geoghegan

Assets Under Management: $2355.83 billion

Royal Bank of Scotland

Country: UK

CEO: Stephen Hester

Assets Under Management: $2727.94 billion

BNP Paribas

Country: France

CEO: Baudouin Prot

Assets Under Management: $2952.22 billion

