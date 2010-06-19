Here Are The 25 European Banks That We May Soon Know Everything About

Photo: Wikimedia
As sovereign debt risks continue to threaten Europe’s entire economy, the European Union has decided to take action in the form of stress tests with 25 of Europe’s largest banks.Using data from CreditWriteDowns that shows the largest 25 banks in the EU based on assets under management, we’ve put together a list of those banks which may have their most intimate balance sheet details revealed.
While these stress tests will not take into consideration sovereign debt, they still may be an important tool in understanding the status of Europe’s largest financial institutions.
Country: Austria
CEO: Andreas Treichl
Assets Under Management: $278.9 billion
Country: Italy
CEO: Antonio Vigni
Assets Under Management: $292.22 billion
Country: Sweden
CEO: Pär Boman
Assets Under Management: $297.27 billion
Country: Sweden
CEO: Annika Falkengren
Assets Under Management: $323.28 billion
Country: Germany
CEO: Stefan Jütte
Assets Under Management: $325.12 billion
Country: France
CEO: Ross Osiek
Assets Under Management: $351.15 billion
Country: UK
CEO: Peter A. Sands
Assets Under Management: $435.56 billion
Country: Belgium
CEO: Jan Vanhevel
Assets Under Management: $462.66 billion
Country: Denmark
CEO: Peter Straarup
Assets Under Management: $597.03 billion
Country: Sweden
CEO: Christian Clausen
Assets Under Management: $729.06 billion
Country: Spain
CEO: Francisco González (Executive Chairman)
Assets Under Management: $760.39 billion
Country: France
CEO: Laurent Mignon
Assets Under Management: $769.48 billion
Country: Belgium
CEO: Pierre Mariani
Assets Under Management: $828.74 billion
Country: Italy
CEO: Corrado Passera
Assets Under Management: $877.66 billion
Country: Germany
CEO: Martin Blessing
Assets Under Management: $1202.99 billion
Country: Spain
CEO: Alfredo Sáenz Abad
Assets Under Management: $1438.68 billion
Country: Italy
CEO: Alessandro Profumo
Assets Under Management: $1438.91 billion
Country: France
CEO: Frederic Oudea
Assets Under Management: $1468.72 billion
Country: UK
CEO: Eric Daniels
Assets Under Management: $1650.78 billion
Country: Germany
CEO: Josef Ackermann
Assets Under Management: $2150.60 billion
Country: UK
CEO: John S. Varley (Group Chief Executive + Executive Director)
Assets Under Management: $2223.04 billion
Country: France
CEO: Jean-Paul Chifflet
Assets Under Management: $2227.22 billion
Country: UK
CEO: Michael Geoghegan
Assets Under Management: $2355.83 billion
Country: UK
CEO: Stephen Hester
Assets Under Management: $2727.94 billion
Country: France
CEO: Baudouin Prot
Assets Under Management: $2952.22 billion
