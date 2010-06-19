Here Are The 25 European Banks That We May Soon Know Everything About

Photo: Wikimedia

As sovereign debt risks continue to threaten Europe’s entire economy, the European Union has decided to take action in the form of stress tests with 25 of Europe’s largest banks.Using data from CreditWriteDowns that shows the largest 25 banks in the EU based on assets under management, we’ve put together a list of those banks which may have their most intimate balance sheet details revealed.



While these stress tests will not take into consideration sovereign debt, they still may be an important tool in understanding the status of Europe’s largest financial institutions.

