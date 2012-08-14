25 Awesome Things You Should Know For Shark Week

Photo: AP / Denis Farrell
For the next week, it’s all sharks all the time on Discovery. Yes, Shark Week is back.
From August 12-16 the cable network will dedicate its programming to non-stop footage of America’s favourite animal predator.
In honour of Shark Week’s 25th anniversary, we compiled 25 facts about sharks and the event from Discovery and National Geographic.
While enjoying shows “Sharkzilla,” “25 Best Bites,” and “How Jaws Changed the World,” see how much do you know about the ocean’s deadliest creature and the event that takes place every year on Discovery.
Do you know the largest shark, the rarest sharks, and the odds that you’ll be eaten by one?
Before sitting down to enjoy Shark Week, test your shark knowledge.
Sharks are older than dinosaurs! They were swimming around the earth more than 400 million years ago–200 million years before dinos.
In 2003, paleontologists discovered the world's oldest shark, a 409-million-year-old fossil belonging to the species Doliodus problematicus in New Brunswick, Canada.
The smallest shark is the Dwarf Lantern shark clocking in at approximately eight inches. It can fit in a human hand! And, yes, it does glow.
Sharks can have up to 3,000 teeth in numbers of rows. If they lose a tooth, no worry, they can grow another. In comparison, humans have 32 teeth in total.
In 2009, Philippines fishermen caught one of the rarest sharks in the world-- a 1,100 pound, 13-foot megamouth. Only 40 of the sharks have ever been seen.
Last year, there were 12 deaths due to sharks (none in the U.S.), making the figure the highest since 1993.
On the flip side, humans kill anywhere from 30-70 million sharks per year, with approximately 250,000 dead per day.
One of the rarest, and probably creepiest sharks is the Goblin. One of them was caught in Japan in 2007, only to die within a few days.
In honour of Shark Week, the Discovery Communications headquarters in Maryland likes to get creative.
Since 1995, Shark Week has brought in more than 20 million viewers. The series had a record-breaking rating of 30.8 million people in 2010.
2012: Shark Week gets interactive. Every night this week during the 9pm and 10pm hours, a live on-air ticker will show their favourite #SharkWeek tweets on television.
Forget the puppy cam, the countdown to Shark Week started with the Shark Cam, allowing visitors to watch a live streaming video from Georgia Aquarium's Ocean Voyager exhibit.
