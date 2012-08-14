25 Awesome Things You Should Know For Shark Week

Photo: AP / Denis Farrell

For the next week, it’s all sharks all the time on Discovery. Yes, Shark Week is back.



From August 12-16 the cable network will dedicate its programming to non-stop footage of America’s favourite animal predator.

In honour of Shark Week’s 25th anniversary, we compiled 25 facts about sharks and the event from Discovery and National Geographic.

While enjoying shows “Sharkzilla,” “25 Best Bites,” and “How Jaws Changed the World,” see how much do you know about the ocean’s deadliest creature and the event that takes place every year on Discovery.

Do you know the largest shark, the rarest sharks, and the odds that you’ll be eaten by one?

Before sitting down to enjoy Shark Week, test your shark knowledge.

