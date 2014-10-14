25 Amazing Dishes Being Served At Apple's Campus Cafeterias

Apple is a brand that’s known for its high-quality design and attention to detail.

Luckily for Apple employees, that commitment to quality extends to on-campus food offerings as well. 

Employees can take advantage of some amazing dishes at the company’s main cafeteria, Caffè Macs, at its Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California. From paella to ramen burgers, there’s a huge variety of food to be had here every single day. 

There are a few smaller Apple cafeterias in Cupertino as well, including a stunning new building that was designed by Foster + Partners, the firm behind the company’s future “spaceship” headquarters.

The food is also pretty cheap, though ironically enough employees can get fresh apples for free.  

There are plenty of options for breakfast, like this amazing looking $US4 French toast with strawberries.

Or for $US3.75, try this breakfast scramble with cheese, eggs, bacon, and potatoes.

Or there's a poached egg served with a quinoa hash.

Once you're ready for a snack, grab a giant plate of nachos.

Or a similar snack made with sweet potato fries instead of chips.

At lunchtime, grab a double bison burger with cheese.

But for a Japanese twist on the classic, feast on a ramen burger served with a fried egg and a cucumber wakame salad. This version is saved for special occasions.

For something lighter, there's a great selection of bowls packed with healthy ingredients.

Caffe Macs also has a daily pizza special, like this one that's topped with prosciutto, olive oil, fig preserves, Gorgonzola, and green onion.

Tacos are another daily treat.

As are the oysters, which you can get every day for $US1 each.

Caffe Macs takes care of Apple's vegetarians. Here's a paleo-style fish-and-chips dish, with a coconut-crusted rock cod and carrot fries served with a lemon dill sauce.

This Misoyaki black cod was served with sauteed sesame spinach and purple rice.

This gorgeous ahi tuna dish was only $US8.

And here's a beautiful dish of salmon on a bed of spinach.

But carnivores certainly get their fill at Caffe Macs, too. Here's a dish of tri-tip, pasta, and a mango salad.

And these ribs are to die for.

This is a gorgeous plate of coq au vin, a chicken dish served with white wine and onions.

The variety at Caffe Macs is seemingly endless. Here's a dish of authentic Spanish paella with shrimp, chorizo, and mussels.

The sushi looks colourful and fresh.

There's Indian food, too -- here's a dish of delicious kalmi paneer.

And some pho, a Vietnamese specialty.

For this dish, chefs put a piece of garlic shoyu beef on a bed of soba noodles. Some Daikon radish sprouts were added on top.

This shrimp and chickpea dish also looks amazing.

As does this plate of butternut squash ravioli.

