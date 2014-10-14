25 Amazing Dishes Being Served At Apple's Campus Cafeterias

Apple is a brand that’s known for its high-quality design and attention to detail.
Luckily for Apple employees, that commitment to quality extends to on-campus food offerings as well.
Employees can take advantage of some amazing dishes at the company’s main cafeteria, Caffè Macs, at its Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California. From paella to ramen burgers, there’s a huge variety of food to be had here every single day.
There are a few smaller Apple cafeterias in Cupertino as well, including a stunning new building that was designed by Foster + Partners, the firm behind the company’s future “spaceship” headquarters.
The food is also pretty cheap, though ironically enough employees can get fresh apples for free.
There are plenty of options for breakfast, like this amazing looking $US4 French toast with strawberries.
But for a Japanese twist on the classic, feast on a ramen burger served with a fried egg and a cucumber wakame salad. This version is saved for special occasions.
Caffe Macs also has a daily pizza special, like this one that's topped with prosciutto, olive oil, fig preserves, Gorgonzola, and green onion.
Caffe Macs takes care of Apple's vegetarians. Here's a paleo-style fish-and-chips dish, with a coconut-crusted rock cod and carrot fries served with a lemon dill sauce.
But carnivores certainly get their fill at Caffe Macs, too. Here's a dish of tri-tip, pasta, and a mango salad.
The variety at Caffe Macs is seemingly endless. Here's a dish of authentic Spanish paella with shrimp, chorizo, and mussels.
For this dish, chefs put a piece of garlic shoyu beef on a bed of soba noodles. Some Daikon radish sprouts were added on top.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.