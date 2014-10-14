25 Amazing Dishes Being Served At Apple's Campus Cafeterias

Apple is a brand that’s known for its high-quality design and attention to detail.

Luckily for Apple employees, that commitment to quality extends to on-campus food offerings as well.

Employees can take advantage of some amazing dishes at the company’s main cafeteria, Caffè Macs, at its Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino, California. From paella to ramen burgers, there’s a huge variety of food to be had here every single day.

There are a few smaller Apple cafeterias in Cupertino as well, including a stunning new building that was designed by Foster + Partners, the firm behind the company’s future “spaceship” headquarters.

The food is also pretty cheap, though ironically enough employees can get fresh apples for free.

