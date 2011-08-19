24kt Gold Macbook Pro 13"

From the tables of the sworn enemies of Stuart Hughes – the fake designer who claimed to using tons of gold in everything that he designed stole designs for ; comes the 24karat Gold Macbook Pro.

With colour matched keyboard and trackpad. The plating is given a baked on clear coat so you can handle the it just like a regular laptop without worry of scratching. Pricing for the 13″ model starts at $5,000 USD and will vary based on the hardware specifications you choose.

For some reason the absence of any additional bling such as diamonds and claims that it is the most expensive in the universe thanks to a part of the Rosetta Stone or the Holy Grail embedded within (which are the only two things that Mr. Hughes did not use) makes us sigh in relief.

In any case – Computer Choppers are known for their work. They also do personalised engravings and diamond additions if you do like more bling. More details at Computer Choppers.

