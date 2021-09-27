24kGoldn, Tate McRae, and MUNA break down their pre-show rituals and favorite songs to perform live

Tate McRae said this year’s festival season has been “magical.”

Tate McRae had “only done about five singing performances” before the pandemic, she told Insider last weekend at New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival.

McRae originally rose to fame as a competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance?” in 2016. She later gained attention as a singer and songwriter when she spontaneously posted an original song on her YouTube channel, titled “One Day.”

“You Broke Me First” became McRae’s breakout hit last year, cracking the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racking up over one billion streams across platforms.

“I’m in disbelief a lot that people are gonna know any of my songs, and then it really, genuinely does shock me when I get onstage and they know the words,” she added.

“The energy has been magical,” McRae continued. “Nothing can really live up to a festival. Half of the people out there don’t even know your music. They’re just there to have a good time.”

McRae, who’s set to open for Shawn Mendes on his 2022 “Wonder” tour, is currently working on her official debut album. She described the content as “super personal.”

“I just went through a messy phase in my life and I’ve got so much shit to write about,” she said. “I want it to feel like people are watching a movie through my songs.”