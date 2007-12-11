24/7 Wall St. CEO Of Year: Ivan Seidenberg Of Verizon (VZ)

New York financial media company 24/7 Wall St. has selected its CEO of the Year: Verizon’s Ivan Seidenberg.

24/7 evaluated over 200 CEOs. Six finalists were chosen from the list. The measurements were based on company stock performance for the last two years, innovation, financial results, and the quality of the competition that each company faces in its markets. We also took into consideration whether the corporation was operating in an industry with special challenges. Continue reading on 24/7 Wall St.

