HBO's "24/7" Hockey Show In Danger Of Losing Casual Fans

For die hard hockey fans, the second episode of HBO’s mini-series “24/7 Penguins/Capitals Road To The Winter Classic” was still captivating television.



Unfortunately for casual fans it was missing the constantly absorbing behind the scenes material that made the show so unique last week.

There were moments; Sidney Crosby watching highlights of himself on VERSUS from a hotel room, Mario Lemieux taking the ice with other Penguins staff members for a pickup game, Matt Cooke cutting up Paul Bissonnette’s skates, Alex Ovechkin being served dinner by his mother, Craig Adams’ son reciting the Penguins’ roster, and the referees discussing a call after a game and drinking celebratory beers.

But this episode had a little too much hockey.

