HBO's NHL Mini-Series Debuts To Rave Reviews From Hockey Fans

Sidney Crosby

The first episode HBO’s new mini-series, “24/7 Penguins/Capitals Road To The Winter Classic”, exceeded expectations and then some. The show, modelled after HBO’s series “Hard Knocks,” which chronicles an NFL team through its training camp, provided similar behind-the-scenes looks at the two teams.



There were several highlights, among them: Alex Ovechkin arguing against a penalty call on his teammate when an opponent was cut by saying “Well maybe he’s got sensitive skin, no?”; audio of New York Ranger Brandon Dubinsky and Ovechkin concluding a fight with “Good job buddy”; and Penguins veterans removing all of the items from two young teammates’ hotel rooms.

The show did a marvellous job showing NHL players interacting on and off the ice. There were scenes of players with their families at home, of a new player looking for a temporary residence, and of the Penguins at a team dinner. But HBO also borrowed a wise idea from the movie “Miracle” by getting as up close and personal with on-ice camera work, making the speed and beauty of the game pop off the TV screen.

The short-term goal for the NHL is for this four-episode series to drum up interest for the New Year’s Day Winter Classic between the two teams. The ultimate hope is that the series will captivate non-hockey fans. It remains to be seen if that will work out, but if casual sports fans read any reviews they find today, chances are that they will want to tune in next week. Here’s a small sampling:

Well #HBO247 was downright fantastic. Could watch another few hours tonight. – Justin Bourne

Just nearly broke my thumb mashing the “record all episodes” button on HBO 24/7. – DownGoesBrown

Can we award the next NHL TV contract to HBO? Is that possible? – Joe Yerdon

If hearing the double “good job, buddy” after that Ovi-Dubinsky fight doesn’t make you like hockey, you’re hopeless to me. – Dave Lozo

dear NHL. we demand raw, uncut behind-the-scenes HD footage of every game, all the time, right now. sincerely, fans. #HBO247 – BlackAcesBlog

The last tweet brings up an interesting question for the league. Clearly sports fans eat up behind the scenes footage on shows like “Hard Knocks” and “24/7”. HBO doesn’t have the wherewithal to reach a massive audience and isn’t a serious contender to purchase NHL TV rights. But the NHL should seriously consider expanding its access to fans.

The big four sports leagues have made efforts over the last few years to bring fans closer to the game, but if the NHL wants to expand its niche audience, it needs to blow the other leagues away.

It would take some adapting by everyone involved, but why can’t every NHL bench be miked up? Why can’t there be video cameras rolling at all times in the locker room and on team flights? The league is onto something here, and though many of its recent gimmicks like the shootout and new All-Star Game format have their critics, there’s every reason to try a few more. All-access TV may flame out, but right now it looks like the key for the NHL to expand its influence.

