This $90 Million Yacht Has Indoor And Outdoor Movie theatres

Photo: Courtesy of Nobiskrug

Edmiston has listed the 240-ft. Nobiskrug superyacht Siren, class winner at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards, for sale at about $90 million. The impressive yacht is eminently suited for a Hollywood mogul with both indoor and outdoor cinemas.Siren has luxe accommodations for 12 guests and 16 crew, features a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with exterior and interior design by Newcruise.



Her master suite is situated forward on the yacht’s main deck with a dressing room and his and hers bathrooms. Four further sizable staterooms are located on the lower deck; three of them have queen sized beds and one on the bridge deck comes with twin and a double.

There is also a private office that can become part of a stateroom with a double pullman bunk if required. An elevator serves the four decks for moving about the vessel in comfort. Siren’s swimming platform is part of a duplex beach area that includes a circular balcony and a substantial terrace. The highest deck is a sunbathers’ haven with a Jacuzzi pool edged by double sunbeds. The yacht also features a touch and go helipad. Her MTU 16V4000M60 2,360 hp engines make for a cruising speed of 14 knots and a top speed of 17 knots.

This post originally appeared at JamesList.

