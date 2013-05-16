This 24-Year-Old Advertising Employee Just Died From 'Overwork'

A photo that the O&M Beijing employee posted on a Chinese social media site.

Yesterday 24-year-old ad man Li Yuan died of a sudden heart attack at the office.



According to local TV news program Yangzi Evening News, the Ogilvy & Mather Beijing employee died of “overwork.” He had been working overtime the month prior to his death, not leaving the office before 11p.m.

Reports say that Yuan collapsed at O&M’s Chinese headquarters at approximately 5 p.m. and was rushed to the emergency room at Peking Union Medical College after colleagues phoned for an ambulance.

Doctors at the medical college determined that the cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest.

The final message Yuan posted on Chinese social media site Weibo shows a photo of the young ad man saluting the camera presumably as he left the office for the day. The image has drawn 15,000 comments thus far.

According to China Youth Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Youth League, almost 600,000 people die of work exhaustion in China each year.

Li Yuan’s final post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.