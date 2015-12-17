A 24-year-old learned to play the violin in 2 years

After wondering whether it was possible to master a new instrument as an adult, Therese Trollbu, a 24-year-old from Norway, spent two years learning to play the violin.

On her YouTube page she said that she only took eight lessons total, but with some dedication and self-teaching she was able to make incredible process over 24 months.

Trollbu filmed herself playing throughout the two years, and made a compilation showing how much she improved.

Practice does make perfect.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

