24-Year Old Jaimee Grubbs Claims Affair With Tiger Woods

A second woman, 24-year old Jaimee Grubbs, claims to have had an affair with golfer Tiger Woods.



This will only further damage the wholesome, multi-billion dollar Tiger Woods franchise.

US Magazine: A Los Angeles cocktail waitress tells the new Us Weekly (on newsstands Wednesday) that she had a steamy 31-month fling with Tiger Woods and has a voicemail recording and text messages to prove it.

Jaimee Grubbs, now 24, tells Us Weekly she began having an affair with Woods, 33, in April 2007.

She tells Us Weekly they went on to have 20 sexual encounters.

Grubbs, who recently appeared on VH1’s Tool Academy, also tells Us Weekly she has photos, as well as more than 300 racy texts from Woods, who wed model Elin Nordegren in 2004.

Before this news came out, Tiger’s sponsors reiterated their support for him. We imagine that they’ll have to answer again.

DailyFinance: In response to requests for comment, spokespeople from Gatorade and Nike both reaffirmed their support for Woods. Although representatives from his other companies were unavailable for comment, Accenture (ACN) continues to feature him prominently on its site, while Buick, whose Rendezvous SUV Woods represented from 2002 to 2009, reported that he is no longer associated with the company. When asked if the carmaker was upset by the fact that the golf player was driving a Cadillac Escalade at the time of his accident, representatives issued a firm “no comment.”

