'24' Producers Explain When Jack Bauer Goes To The Bathroom On The Show

We finally know the answer to one of the questions that bugs diehard “24” fans and critics of the series: “When does Jack Bauer find time to go to the bathroom?”

Google it and there are numerous discussions on when the action hero takes a moment to relieve himself during the non-stop action of the series.

If you’re not familiar with the set up of “24,” each episode takes place over the course of one hour in a day. Naturally, that opens up the question for when Bauer, played by Kiefer Sutherland, finds time to do “normal” things like eating, drinking, and even going to the bathroom.

With the show returning to Fox May 5 in a limited-series run, naturally this is a question that will probably come up again over the next month.

During a conference call today with executive producers Evan Katz and Manny Coto, they addressed the fan question.

It’s a pretty simple answer.

Since Bauer’s not on screen the entirety of each episode, Katz and Coto say there’s plenty of time for him to take care of business.

“Jack is off screen for huge amounts of time on the show.” says Coto. “It’s not like the camera is following him around and he’s on screen the entire season.”

“People constantly quote that as if it’s … a revelation,” he added. “Well, Jack’s going to the bathroom while we’re on the president … which sometimes takes an entire act.”

Coto added he’s always found it “the strangest comment” since the answer seems obvious; however, it’s one that Kiefer Sutherland — Jack Bauer himself — has heard a lot from fans so much that when talking about the possibility of a “24” movie back in 2010 with Showbiz Spy, Sutherland envisioned what such a scene may look like.

“We might actually shoot a scene where Jack raids an office and runs into the washroom in the lobby and comes out nine seconds later a lot happier because I am always being asked when Jack gets to go the bathroom.”

