24 Things Every Man Should Have In His Work Bag





1. Hermès notebook, $US55, hermes.com

2. Parker Jotter pen, $US7, parkerpen.com

3. Stabilo GreenLighter pencil, $US3.25, stabilo.com

4. 3-D-printed headphones by Normal, $US200, nrml.com

5. Valextra earbud holder, $US370, valextra.it

6. Silver Puiforcat business-card holder, $US1,480, puiforcat.com

7. Byredo Oud Immortel roll-on oil, $US78, byredo.com

8. Dior Homme white cotton shirt, $US610, dior.com

9. Honey-blonde Moscot Gelt glasses, $US240, moscot.com

10. Wingmate collar adhesives, $US15 for 40, wingmate.us

11. 18 Rabbits granola bar, $US2, 18rabbits.com

12. iPhone 6 Plus, $US500, apple.com/iphone

13. Tide stain-remover pen, $US3.25, tide.com

14. Tile tracking device, $US20, thetileapp.com

15. Carl Auböck U key ring, $US125, barneys.com

16. Giorgio Armani pouch, $US395, armani.com

17. Court Street Grocers Turkey + Durkee sandwich, $US9, courtstreetgrocers.com

18. Hayden leather folders, $US295 each, modaoperandi.com

19. Dermalogica skin-purifying wipes, $US19 for 20, dermalogica.com

20. Flight 001 four-in-one universal adaptor, $US25, flight001.com

21. Stress ball, $US1

22. Victorinox SwissCard pocket tool, $US37.50, swissarmy.com

23. Spring USB cable by MOS, $US30, mosorganizer.com

24. Mophie Powerstation XL charger, $US130, mophie.com

