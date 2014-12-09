24 Things Every Man Should Have In His Work Bag

1. Hermès notebook, $US55, hermes.com
2. Parker Jotter pen, $US7, parkerpen.com
3. Stabilo GreenLighter pencil, $US3.25, stabilo.com
4. 3-D-printed headphones by Normal, $US200, nrml.com
5. Valextra earbud holder, $US370, valextra.it
6. Silver Puiforcat business-card holder, $US1,480, puiforcat.com
7. Byredo Oud Immortel roll-on oil, $US78, byredo.com
8. Dior Homme white cotton shirt, $US610, dior.com
9. Honey-blonde Moscot Gelt glasses, $US240, moscot.com
10. Wingmate collar adhesives, $US15 for 40, wingmate.us
11. 18 Rabbits granola bar, $US2, 18rabbits.com
12. iPhone 6 Plus, $US500, apple.com/iphone
13. Tide stain-remover pen, $US3.25, tide.com
14. Tile tracking device, $US20, thetileapp.com
15. Carl Auböck U key ring, $US125, barneys.com
16. Giorgio Armani pouch, $US395, armani.com
17. Court Street Grocers Turkey + Durkee sandwich, $US9, courtstreetgrocers.com
18. Hayden leather folders, $US295 each, modaoperandi.com
19. Dermalogica skin-purifying wipes, $US19 for 20, dermalogica.com
20. Flight 001 four-in-one universal adaptor, $US25, flight001.com
21. Stress ball, $US1
22. Victorinox SwissCard pocket tool, $US37.50, swissarmy.com
23. Spring USB cable by MOS, $US30, mosorganizer.com
24. Mophie Powerstation XL charger, $US130, mophie.com
