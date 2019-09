Fox debuted a new preview for “24: Live Another Day” Sunday during NASCAR.

Kiefer Sutherland will return as Jack Bauer in a 12-episode limited series starting May 5.

The series will follow Bauer on the run in London as he attempts to prevent a global terrorist attack.

Check out the preview below:

