Fox Previews The Return Of '24' In A Series Of Epic Trailers

Fox has been teasing a series of odd apocalyptic style commercials during the Super Bowl.

If you’ve been scratching your head wondering what they’re all about, the ads preview the return of “24” to the network.

In case you haven’t heard, Kiefer Sutherland will reprise his role as Jack Bauer in a limited Fox series. “24: Live Another Day” will premiere May 5.

Here are all the commercials as they aired during the Super Bowl. The fifth ad puts the pieces of the first four together.

