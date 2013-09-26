24 Stunning Photos That Show You Why Larry Ellison Moved The America's Cup To San Francisco

“

We’re holding this cup in the San Francisco Bay, the most spectacular natural amphitheater for sailing that God created on this Earth.”

That’s how Oracle CEO and sailing enthusiast Larry Ellison explained his decision to move the America’s Cup to the San Francisco Bay.

The event has been criticised for failing to deliver promised tourism revenue to the city (among other complaints).

But the one unassailable success has been the setting. The city has served as a dramatic back-drop to the race, and there are some beautiful photos that show you why Ellison was right to use such hyperbolic language.

