24 Signs Of Economic Decline In America

The United States is in the middle of a devastating long-term economic decline and it is getting really hard to deny it.
Over the past year I have included literally thousands of depressing statistics in my articles about the U.S. economy.
I have done this in order to make an overwhelming case that the U.S. economy is in deep decline and is dying a little bit more every single day.
Until we understand exactly how bad our problems are we will never be willing to accept the solutions. The truth is that our leaders have absolutely wrecked the greatest economic machine that the world has ever seen.
Most Americans just assume that we will always experience overwhelming prosperity, but that is not anywhere close to the truth. We are not guaranteed anything. Our manufacturing base has been gutted, the number of jobs is declining, more Americans are dependent on government handouts than ever before, our dollar is dying and as a nation we are absolutely drowning in debt.
The economists that are trumpeting an “economic recovery” and that are declaring that the U.S. economy will soon be “better than ever” are delusional. We really are steamrolling toward a complete and total economic collapse and our leaders are doing nothing to stop it.
The following are 24 more signs of economic decline in America. Hopefully you will not get too depressed as you read them….
They warned the U.S. it could soon lose its AAA rating. This is yet another sign that the rest of the world is losing faith in the U.S. dollar and in U.S. Treasuries.
Gas prices reached five dollars per gallon at a gas station in Washington, DC on April 19th, 2011 -- could we see $6 gas soon?
U.S. households are now receiving more income from the U.S. government than they are paying to the government in taxes
Approximately one out of every four dollars that the U.S. government borrows goes to pay the interest on the national debt
Total home mortgage debt in the United States is now about 5 times larger than it was just 20 years ago
Total credit card debt in the United States is now more than 8 times larger than it was just 30 years ago
Average household debt in the United States has now reached a level of 136% -- in China it's 17% of average household income
74 per cent of Americans said they plan to slow their spending in coming months due to rising prices
One shocking example of this happened in the Atlanta area recently. The following is how a local Atlanta newspaper described the attack....
Roughly two dozen teens, chanting the name of a well-known Atlanta gang, brought mob rule to MARTA early Sunday morning, overwhelming nervous passengers and assaulting two Delta flight attendants.
Some Americans have become so desperate for cash that they are literally popping their gold teeth and selling them to pawn shops
As the economy has declined, the American people have been gobbling up larger and larger amounts of antidepressants and other prescription drugs
In fact, the American people spent 60 billion dollars more on prescription drugs in 2010 than they did in 2005.
