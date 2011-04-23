24 Signs Of Economic Decline In America

Photo: donhankins via flickr

The United States is in the middle of a devastating long-term economic decline and it is getting really hard to deny it.

Click here to see the signs >

Over the past year I have included literally thousands of depressing statistics in my articles about the U.S. economy.



I have done this in order to make an overwhelming case that the U.S. economy is in deep decline and is dying a little bit more every single day.

Until we understand exactly how bad our problems are we will never be willing to accept the solutions. The truth is that our leaders have absolutely wrecked the greatest economic machine that the world has ever seen.

Most Americans just assume that we will always experience overwhelming prosperity, but that is not anywhere close to the truth. We are not guaranteed anything. Our manufacturing base has been gutted, the number of jobs is declining, more Americans are dependent on government handouts than ever before, our dollar is dying and as a nation we are absolutely drowning in debt.

The economists that are trumpeting an “economic recovery” and that are declaring that the U.S. economy will soon be “better than ever” are delusional. We really are steamrolling toward a complete and total economic collapse and our leaders are doing nothing to stop it.

The following are 24 more signs of economic decline in America. Hopefully you will not get too depressed as you read them….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.