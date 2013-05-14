'24' Is Officially Returning To Fox

Looks like there’s a silver lining to Kiefer Sutherland’s Fox drama “Touched” getting canceled last week, because now the actor is free to reprise his role as Jack Bauer in a “24” limited series.



The 12-episode reboot will be titled “24: Live Another Day” and is set to premiere in May 2014.

“24 compressed over 12 weeks, Jack is back,” Fox entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly told reporters Monday during a conference call prior to the network’s upfront presentation.

“The [event series] franchise is less than six months old and we’re getting a who’s who of Hollywood in the door to participate in this,” Reilly continued.

Adds The Hollywood Reporter, “Fox currently has a handful of other event series in development as it looks to lure top names for shorter time commitments in a bid for prestige and to draw eyeballs to programming without interruption.”

