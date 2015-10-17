24 photos of the most beautifully designed homes ever built

Shutterstock Casa Batlló by Antoni Gaudi.

Shelter is one of the basic human needs.

The best homes turn that need into art, whether it’s an opulent French palace or a minimalist Midwestern country home.

Here are a selection of the most beautiful homes ever built by some of the most masterful architects who have ever worked.

Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí's Casa Batlló stands in the middle of Barcelona. Shutterstock It's a psychedelic 1907 restoration of a 1877 building. The interiors have Gaudi's signature sense of flow. Shutterstock As do the stairs. Shutterstock The atrium. Mstyslav Chernov / Wikimedia Commons And even the stegosaurus-style roof. Chongming76 / Wikimedia Commons Completed in 1964, Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater stands 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Library of Congress And promptly built a new house AROUND it, using corrugated metal to create atrium-like indoor/outdoor spaces. IK's World Trip / Flick Austrian architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser thought that the 'straight line was a godless line,' so his works, like the Hundertwasser House in Vienna, are full of topsy-turvy geometry. Shutterstock While no longer a private residence, the Palace of Versailles is probably the most opulent home ever built. Shutterstock Started in 1639, Louis XIII and Louis XIV were men of fine taste. Shutterstock Especially when it comes to mirrors. Shutterstock

