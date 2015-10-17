24 photos of the most beautifully designed homes ever built

ShutterstockCasa Batlló by Antoni Gaudi.
Shelter is one of the basic human needs.
The best homes turn that need into art, whether it’s an opulent French palace or a minimalist Midwestern country home.
Here are a selection of the most beautiful homes ever built by some of the most masterful architects who have ever worked.
It's a psychedelic 1907 restoration of a 1877 building. The interiors have Gaudi's signature sense of flow.
Shutterstock
Library of Congress
And promptly built a new house AROUND it, using corrugated metal to create atrium-like indoor/outdoor spaces.
IK's World Trip / Flick
Austrian architect Friedensreich Hundertwasser thought that the 'straight line was a godless line,' so his works, like the Hundertwasser House in Vienna, are full of topsy-turvy geometry.
Shutterstock
While no longer a private residence, the Palace of Versailles is probably the most opulent home ever built.
Shutterstock
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.