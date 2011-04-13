Here Are 8 Television Shows That Should Get Their Own Movies Eventually

The web is abuzz with news of Jack Bauer’s return — producer Brian Grazer says he and Kiefer Sutherland have been eyeing a 2012 release date for a “24” movie.



Yeah, that seems awfully unlikely.

It would take a sequence of miracles to get any big-budget movie together that fast, let alone a franchise jumping from TV to theatres.

That specific process, rife with begging and mulling and schedule conflicts, can take an eternity (see: the “Arrested Development” adaptation that’s been languishing for years).

So, in the interest of expediting this process, why not start talking about what shows should be turned into movies while said shows are still on the air? We’re up to the task.

ABC Family's 'Liars' is one of the prototypes of the pop-culture package model: it started as an Alloy Entertainment engineered novel series, morphed into a wildly popular TV show, and must, inevitably, have a film incarnation. Kidding, kidding -- we loved this series for, like, four seasons. Now that it's approaching its last, it's time to settle the will-they-or-won't-they movie debate -- and we vote that they should. Like 'Sex and the City,' 'Entourage' has always been big on flash and fun even when it's short on plot -- so it's perfectly suited for the multiplex. Perry's hugely lucrative characters usually move with ease between television and film -- but the Payne family (of the TBS sitcom) needs their very own flick. The cast of 'Desperate Housewives' is close to finalising their contracts for season eight. But we're really not sure why. Its heyday is long behind it -- but we could certainly be persuaded to see the movie. Show creator Marc Cherry could bid Wisteria Lane goodbye the right way: by indulging his twisted tendencies without the constrictions of long-term logistics. If they can get fans to shell out $50 to see them in concert, they can certainly get them to go to the movies. In fact, 'Glee' may be the only show that has a better box office value before they go off the air -- they may never have the momentum they do now, so why wait? Yes, Alec Baldwin just got shouted down after implying the sitcom's demise is near -- but either way, it's going to end eventually. (Tina Fey strikes us as the type to go out on top.) The time for a '30 Rock' film might be years after the finale, when comedy aficionados become distressed that up-and-comers don't seem clear on exactly what the series was. So far, 'Friends' hasn't bowed to the big-screen pressure, but 'How I Met Your Mother' might be a better fit. Because the whole premise of 'HIMYM' indicates we won't meet the main character's wife until the end of the series, devotees might jump at the chance to check in with Ted Mosby and his chosen one several years down the road. This NBC comedy found its footing when it bucked all the rules and played to its strengths: cinematic references and endless imagination. Now fans can't get enough -- and there's no doubt they'd go to see 'Greendale: The Movie.' Now check out Stephen Colbert's Twitter takedown of Jon Kyl. Click here to see Colbert's Kyl tweets >>

