24 mouthwatering photos of Swedish food at New York's biggest Nordic food festival

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider New Orleans isn’t the only place where crawfish are coveted.

Encompassing the delicious food and drink of Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, Nordic cuisine is more popular than ever.

For the past three years, New York City’s NORTH Nordic Food Festival has brought the tastiest Scandinavian treats to the States. This year’s festival claimed an empty lot in the West Village and, for six straight days, highlighted the culinary bounty of each Scandinavian country.

Keep scrolling to see everything we tried during the event’s Swedish-themed day.

Sweden is the third biggest coffee-drinking country in the world. So naturally my first stop was at FIKA, a popular Swedish coffeehouse chain in NYC. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: Euromonitor Essentially the Swedish version of a cinnamon roll, these kanelbulle are topped generously with pearl sugar. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Yes, it's as delicious as it looks. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Even more fragrant are these kardamomma bulle, sweet and beautifully braided rolls spiced with cardamom. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Next: miniature cakes and tarts. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider These marzariners are a combination of soft almond cake, crisp crust, and sugary glaze. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Marrying fluffy sponge cake, buttery crust, and caramelised almonds, tosca cake is another Swedish favourite. The smell is practically hypnotic. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Don't call it a brownie. Kladdkaka, or 'messy cake,' is an unleavened chocolate cake, meaning it's extremely dense and fudge-like. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Chokladboll tastes exactly like it sounds: rich little chocolate balls of made of oatmeal, sugar, vanilla, cocoa, coconut flakes, and butter. These unbaked treats are incredibly easy to make. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider In Sweden, a coffee break (or 'fika') is more than just a break -- it's a cultural tradition. The idea is to grab a couple friends or coworkers and indulge in coffee and treats. At least three treats are customary. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The messy cake is absolutely divine. It's the best of a brownie combined with the dense richness of fudge. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And the kardamomma bulle is perfectly light and airy, with a hint of spice from the cardamom. Although most common in Asian cooking, cardamom is often used in Nordic baking. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Fortified with coffee and tons of sugar, I made my way to the smörgåsbord. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider First, a drink! Rekorderlig hard cider comes in four flavours: passion fruit, strawberry-lime, pear, and wild berries. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Nothing like American ciders, it was light, fizzy, refreshing, and tasted very low in alcohol content. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The super friendly barmaid recommended using it as a mixer. But considering it doesn't really taste like booze, that may be dangerous... Hollis Johnson/Business Insider These intensely red crawfish immediately caught my eye. Crawfish are hugely popular in Sweden, especially during the kräftpremiär, or 'crawfish premiere' (August through November), when crawfish parties are common. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Shots of an herbal spirit called akvavit are taken between crawfish during these late-summer parties. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider I wasn't sure how to eat them at first -- but then I realised they're just like tiny lobsters. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Typically, the crawfish are served cold after being boiled in salted water with fresh dill. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider No smörgåsbord is complete without Swedish meatballs. Swimming in creamy gravy, these are traditionally served alongside boiled potatoes. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Here the potatoes were tossed with dill and other fresh herbs. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Spiced with pepper and allspice, the meatballs were wonderful. I only wished there were more! On the side was a refreshing cucumber salad with sour cream. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Lingonberry jam is a Swedish staple. The tart, slightly sweet berries are grown all over Scandinavia, where they have been making lingonberry jam for centuries. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

