Everything You Need To Know About The Return Of '24' To Fox

Fox Promo photo Fox released for ’24: Live Another Day.’

Fox quietly dropped a series of brief mysterious commercials throughout the Super Bowl Sunday night.

The four ads culminated in a first-look preview at the return of “24” to the network.

Earlier this year, “24” executive producer David Fury confirmed the show’s return.

The series will see Kiefer Sutherland reprise his popular role of Jack Bauer in what is expected to be a 12-episode miniseries.

“24” ran on Fox for 8 seasons, ending in 2010.

If you’re excited for the return of Bauer to Fox, here’s everything you need to know about “24: Live Another Day.”

Is this a series reboot?

No. It will be a mini-series following the events of the series’ finale with Kiefer Sutherland returning as titular character Jack Bauer.

Who will star in the mini-series?

Other than Sutherland, here are the actors who will return to the show:

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Chloe O’Brian

William Devane as James Heller

Kim Raver as Audrey Raines

Among those joining the cast will be Benjamin Bratt, Yvonne Strahovski (“Chuck”), and Tate Donovan (“Damages”).

What will it be about?

The miniseries will follow Bauer as a fugitive on the run in England.

Here’s the official synopsis from Fox:

“Now an exile, he nevertheless is willing to risk his life and freedom to avert yet another global disaster. Tracking Jack are CIA head STEVE HARRIS (Benjamin Bratt, “Law & Order”); CIA agent KATE MORGAN (Yvonne Strahovski, “Dexter”), who is both resourceful and ruthless; JORDAN REED (Giles Matthey, “Jobs”), a smart and sophisticated CIA computer tech; and ERIK RITTER (Gbenga Akinnagbe, “The Wire”), a sharp, strong and arrogant field operative. Calling the shots is JAMES HELLER (William Devane, “The Dark Knight Rises”), now President of the United States. Heller is flanked by his Chief of Staff MARK BOUDREAU (Tate Donovan, “Damages”), who is married to Heller’s daughter — Jack’s former flame, AUDREY (Kim Raver, “Revolution”). Meanwhile, a hardened CHLOE O’BRIAN (Mary Lynn Rajskub, “Firewall”), Bauer’s CTU confidante, is now working underground with high-profile hacker ADRIAN CROSS (Michael Wincott, “The Crow”). Guest stars on 24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY include Golden Globe Award winner Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland”) and Golden Globe Award nominee Stephen Fry (“Alice in Wonderland,” BONES). The harrowing day will have Jack attempting to thwart an unthinkable terrorist attack that could change the world forever.”

Will it have the same feel as the original series?

It should. The original “24” team consisting of executive producer Howard Gordon, co-creator Robert Cochran, director Jon Cassar, and producers Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury, and Brian Grazer are reuniting to work on “Live Another Day.” The series will also utilise the familiar split-screen format.

When will it air on Fox?

“Live Another Day” will premiere Monday, May 5 at 9 p.m.

