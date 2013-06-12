24 Facts About The Mind-Blowing Size Of Google, Apple, Facebook And The Mobile Internet

Look at this photo that shows Saint Peter’s Square in Rome when the last two Popes were announced.



In just eight years, mobile devices have become ubiquitous. Everyone now carries the Internet in their pockets.

That has lead to some amazing changes in the business world. Scrappy Internet upstarts have become bigger than the physical world competitors they replaced.

Mitch Joel, author of the business strategy book, “CTRL-ALT-Delete: Reboot your business. Reboot your life”, has pulled together some mind-blowing facts that show the internet is so much bigger than you think it is.

