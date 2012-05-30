HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $24 Million Modern Mansion In The Hamptons Is One-Of-A-Kind

Photo: Sothebys Homes

A beautiful modern mansion in Sagaponack, NY is on sale for $24 million.The 8,000-square-foot home is the work of architect Charles Gwathmey. The house features seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.



On the 2.44 acres, there is a heated gunite pool with spa, pool house, and all-weather tennis court. The home also has access to the water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.