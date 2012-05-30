HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $24 Million Modern Mansion In The Hamptons Is One-Of-A-Kind

Sagaponack, NY $24 million house

Photo: Sothebys Homes

A beautiful modern mansion in Sagaponack, NY is on sale for $24 million.The 8,000-square-foot home is the work of architect Charles Gwathmey. The house features seven bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms.

On the 2.44 acres, there is a heated gunite pool with spa, pool house, and all-weather tennis court. The home also has access to the water.

Welcome to Gwathmey's modern masterpiece.

You've never seen a house like this before.

The home has high ceilings and lets in a lot of light.

The double-height living room has a sleek fireplace.

There's plenty of room for entertaining.

Open floor plan in the kitchen leads to more seating.

The modern theme continues to flow through the kitchen.

Another long shot of the kitchen area.

Notice the curved wall in the dining room.

Let's check out the rest of the house.

There are plenty of options in the game room.

The office has a great view.

The bedrooms are classic and simple.

Walk right outside from this bedroom.

There's a paved walkway with trees outside.

The property has plenty of green.

There's an all-weather tennis court that doubles as a basketball court.

The aerial view of the property.

Prefer to be farther east?

