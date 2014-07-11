HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $US24 Million Miami Penthouse Comes With One Cool Perk

Here’s a home-buying incentive we’ve never heard of: an all-inclusive vacation.

But that’s just what Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman (and star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Miami”) is doing.

The person who purchases this $US24 million penthouse will also get a “billionaire’s weekend getaway,” which includes a private jet ride to a private island, a celebrity concert, and time on a yacht, all valued at $US1.5 million.

The two-story penthouse is perched atop the former Sony building and includes a private rooftop, 20,000 square feet of interior space, and customised steel and glass installations.

It’s currently home to a creative firm, but could be used as a residence, office, shop, or gallery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.