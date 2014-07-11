HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $US24 Million Miami Penthouse Comes With One Cool Perk

Alyson Penn
Miami penthouseDouglas Elliman Real Estate

Here’s a home-buying incentive we’ve never heard of: an all-inclusive vacation.

But that’s just what Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman (and star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Miami”) is doing.

The person who purchases this $US24 million penthouse will also get a “billionaire’s weekend getaway,” which includes a private jet ride to a private island, a celebrity concert, and time on a yacht, all valued at $US1.5 million.

The two-story penthouse is perched atop the former Sony building and includes a private rooftop, 20,000 square feet of interior space, and customised steel and glass installations.

It’s currently home to a creative firm, but could be used as a residence, office, shop, or gallery.

The penthouse is on the corner of Lincoln Road, a popular destination in South Beach.

The multi-level, 20,000-square-foot space is located atop the former Sony building.

The fully customisable space features custom steel and glass installations, exotic woods, and floating concrete stairs.

There's plenty of potential here.

It would make a stunning apartment.

Especially for a musician or art collector.

The space could also be used as an art gallery.

Or a retail store.

Or even a showroom.

There's an 8,000-square-foot rooftop.

And some pretty spectacular 360-degree views of the Miami skyline.

Buy the penthouse, and you get a $US1.5 million vacation to share with friends.

It comes with a private jet charter to an island villa, a private concert, and the chance to drive around in a dream car.

If you can't get enough of awesome rooftops

A Private Investor Is Selling His Glassy Manhattan 'Sky Loft' For $US48 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.