'24' Miniseries May Not Be The End Of The Show

When “24” returns to Fox next month, it may not be the last time we see Jack Bauer on screen.

During a conference call Thursday with “24: Live Another Day” executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz, Coto said while the upcoming miniseries is indeed a one-off it doesn’t mean we couldn’t see another season or event series for “24.”

“It’s possible certainly,” said Coto. “Obviously, it will depend on eyeballs that tune in, but one thing to keep in mind is that we all came back to tell this one last story — this one last day of Jack Bauer’s life. If there’s more beyond, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

When the show returns Coto says the 12-episode miniseries will follow a similar format to “24: Redemption,” a made-for-TV movie that aired on FOX in 2008.

The film took place between the sixth and seventh seasons in real time over the course of two hours. Similarly, the 12-part miniseries will take place over 12 hours.

“There’s no difference in the way we are treating this show itself,” says Coto. “All you’re doing is presenting 12 hours out of a 24-hour period, but the episodes themselves are real time as ‘Redemption’ was and as the original series was.”

At the moment, Coto says there’s nothing planned past the mini-series event, but “24” fans can still hold out hope.

“Nothing is impossible,” added Coto. “We are treating this season as a one-time miniseries event. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end. The ending could be the end of ’24’ for good if you look at it that way.”

“24: Live Another Day” returns to Fox Monday, May 5.

