Everything You Need To Know About The Return Of '24' To Fox

Fox Promo photo Fox released for ’24: Live Another Day.’

Kiefer Sutherland reprises his popular “24” role of Jack Bauer tonight on Fox.

It’s the show’s first time back on the air since the 8-season series came to an end in 2010.

This time, the show will return as a 12-part miniseries, “24: Live Another Day.”

If you’re excited about Bauer’s return, here’s everything you need to know about “24: Live Another Day.”

Is this a series reboot?

No. It will be a miniseries following the events of the series’ finale with Sutherland returning as Jack Bauer.

Who will star in the miniseries?

Other than Sutherland, here are the actors who will return to the show:

Mary Lynn Rajskub as Chloe O’Brian

William Devane as James Heller

Kim Raver as Audrey Raines

Here’s who is joining the cast:

Tate Donovan (“Damages”) will play Chief of Staff and Audrey’s husband Mark Boudreau.

Benjamin Bratt and Gbenga Akinnagbe (“The Wire,” “Nurse Jackie”) will play CIA operatives Steve Navarro and Erik Ritter who are searching for Bauer.

They will also be joined by Yvonne Strahovski (“Dexter,” “Chuck”) as Kate Morgan …

… and Giles Matthey (“Jobs”) as Jordan Reed.

What will it be about?

The miniseries will follow Bauer as a fugitive on the run in England attempting to thwart a terrorist plot.

Here’s the official synopsis from Fox:

“Now an exile, he nevertheless is willing to risk his life and freedom to avert yet another global disaster. Tracking Jack are CIA head STEVE HARRIS (Benjamin Bratt, “Law & Order”); CIA agent KATE MORGAN (Yvonne Strahovski, “Dexter”), who is both resourceful and ruthless; JORDAN REED (Giles Matthey, “Jobs”), a smart and sophisticated CIA computer tech; and ERIK RITTER (Gbenga Akinnagbe, “The Wire”), a sharp, strong and arrogant field operative. Calling the shots is JAMES HELLER (William Devane, “The Dark Knight Rises”), now President of the United States. Heller is flanked by his Chief of Staff MARK BOUDREAU (Tate Donovan, “Damages”), who is married to Heller’s daughter — Jack’s former flame, AUDREY (Kim Raver, “Revolution”). Meanwhile, a hardened CHLOE O’BRIAN (Mary Lynn Rajskub, “Firewall”), Bauer’s CTU confidante, is now working underground with high-profile hacker ADRIAN CROSS (Michael Wincott, “The Crow”). Guest stars on 24: LIVE ANOTHER DAY include Golden Globe Award winner Judy Davis (“Life with Judy Garland”) and Golden Globe Award nominee Stephen Fry (“Alice in Wonderland,” BONES). The harrowing day will have Jack attempting to thwart an unthinkable terrorist attack that could change the world forever.”

Will it have the same feel as the original series?

It should. The original “24” team consisting of executive producer Howard Gordon, co-creator Robert Cochran, director Jon Cassar, and producers Evan Katz, Manny Coto, David Fury, and Brian Grazer are reuniting to work on “Live Another Day.” The series will also utilise the familiar split-screen format.

Why will the series have a 12-episode arc instead of 24?

Executive producer Manny Coto recently explained during a conference call the reasoning has a lot to do with the recent success of other limited series.

“I think ‘Under the Dome’ was probably something that sparked the network and/or the studio’s curiosity about doing something like this,” said Coto. “And it makes it a special event; it makes it something to catch.”

What will the show’s format be like?

Coto says the series will follow a similar format to 2008’s made-for-TV movie “24: Redemption” which followed Bauer in real rime for two hours.

“All you’re doing is presenting 12 hours out of a 24-hour period, but the episodes themselves are real time as ‘Redemption’ was and as the original series was,” says Coto.

When will it air on Fox?

“Live Another Day” will premiere Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour special premiere.

After this week, the show will air every Monday at 9 p.m.

