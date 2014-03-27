New Trailer For '24: Live Another Day' Makes Every Minute Count

Jack Bauer is back, but not quite in the same way you might expect in the new trailer for 24: Live Another Day, starring Kiefer Sutherland. After his days at CTU, Jack is now a wanted fugitive, surfacing after several years in London, where the U.S. government thinks he is planning an attack on President Heller (William Devane).

What they don’t know is he is actually trying to prevent an assassination attempt, with the help of his old partner Chloe O’Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub). Every second counts in this new footage, featuring co-stars Kim Raver, Yvonne Strahovski and Benjamin Bratt. This 12-episode limited series kicks off Monday, May 5 with the season premiere.

24: Live Another Day episode 1.1, “Season 1 Premiere” airs on Fox May 5th, 2014. The episode stars Kiefer Sutherland, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Judy Davis,William Devane, Giles Matthey, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kim Raver, Michael Wincott and is directed by Jon Cassar.

