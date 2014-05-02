Everything You Need To Know Before Watching '24: Live Another Day'

Kiefer Sutherland reprises his role as Jack Bauer on Fox next week in the “24: Live Another Day” miniseries.
This time around, Jack will only have 12 episodes (instead of the standard 24) to prevent an attack from taking place in London.
But before we start the clock, let’s catch up with what led Jack and the rest of “24” to live another day.
Warning: There are spoilers ahead.
The original concept of '24' was that each episode represented an hour of a day in real time. This would include multiple storylines taking place at once, along with a ticking clock.
He's the best agent of CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) -- a government organisation in charge of protecting the country from terrorist attacks.
However, this hasn't always gone over so well for Jack. He's seen the losses of friends, co-workers, and loved ones including his wife Teri (Leslie Hope).
Jack's mind and body have also been brutally punished over the course of the series. He has been double-crossed, held prisoner, even killed and revived.
Jack's work has also resulted in a rocky relationship with his only daughter, Kim (Elisha Cuthbert).
Even though they have been estranged at times, Kim and his granddaughter Teri are the most important people in Jack's life.
While protecting the country, Jack also became close with many presidents like the first African American president, David Palmer (Dennis Haysbert) and the first female president, Allison Taylor (Cherry Jones).
Jack also had other friends in the political realm like season 4's Secretary of Defence, James Heller (William Devane).
Another trusted ally in Jack's life is Chloe O'Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub), a resourceful analyst at CTU.
Another person who has helped Jack is special FBI agent, Renee Walker (Annie Wersching). Much like Chloe, Renee puts her better judgement before regulations, and resorts to pushing the limits to help Jack.
They ultimately get romantically involved until a sniper shoots and kills Renee right in front of Jack.
Jack investigates Renee's death and discovers she was killed by the Russian government. He swears revenge, but is ordered to stand down by President Taylor.
Jack, now fuelled by anger, decides to go rogue by taking out everyone involved in Renee's death in both this country and abroad.
This leaves Jack at the end of season 8 finding himself hunted by the same country he swore to serve.
'24: Live In Another Day' takes place a few years after the finale and brings back characters like James Heller, who is now the new President.
Audrey will also return, but now she's married to her father's Chief of Staff, Mark Boudreau (Tate Donovan).
As for Chloe, she's no longer working for CTU. Instead, she is a member of a new group, the Free Information Movement. We're not sure if she's still an ally to Jack.
New CTU members Kate Morgan (Yvonne Strahovski) and Steve Navarro (Benjamin Bratt) also join the chase to find Jack.
From the trailers, it looks like Jack is returning from exile just in time to save the world from another global catastrophe.
