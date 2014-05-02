Everything You Need To Know Before Watching '24: Live Another Day'

Kiefer Sutherland reprises his role as Jack Bauer on Fox next week in the “24: Live Another Day” miniseries.

This time around, Jack will only have 12 episodes (instead of the standard 24) to prevent an attack from taking place in London.

But before we start the clock, let’s catch up with what led Jack and the rest of “24” to live another day.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.