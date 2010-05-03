Check Out This Awesome Video Of 24-Hours At Wal-Mart

Why is Wal-Mart (WMT) such a money-making juggernaut?



Ian Ritter at Counter Culture observes:

The time-lapse video below (via BuzzFeed) shows why Walmart is the most successful retailer (and company) on the planet. This 24-hour store is always busy, with handfuls of shoppers even carousing in the wee hours of the morning. When the bars close, it’s time to hit Walmart.



Stephen Wilkes – Time-Lapse: A Day at A Walmart Store from BERNSTEIN & ANDRIULLI on Vimeo.

