24 Hour Fitness is permanently closing over 130 of its gyms across the US – here's the full list

- 24 Hour Fitness is permanently closing over 130 locations across the US and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after being hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
- A large portion of the gyms that will close are based in California and Texas.
- A company representative declined to comment on how many jobs would be affected by this.
24 Hour Fitness is closing 134 locations across the US and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after its business has been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the gyms that will close are located in California and Texas.
A representative for the company declined to comment on how many jobs would be affected by these closings. In a statement on Monday announcing its bankruptcy, the company said most of its roughly 300 remaining locations would be open by the end of the month.
Here’s the full list of locations that are closing:
California
- 850 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
- 1519 Gateway Blvd, Fairfield, CA 94533
- 4300 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo, CA 94589
- 140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo, CA 94507
- 3951 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94132
- 1775 Solano Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94707
- 375A North Capitol Avenue, San Jose, CA 95133
- 35630 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA 94536
- 2145 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
- 301 Jacklin Road, Milpitas, CA 95035
- 3800 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
- 350 Bay Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
- 2033 N. Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
- 3633 Rosedale Highway, Bakersfield, CA 93308
- 4302 Gosford Road, Bakersfield, CA 93313
- 505 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071
- 240 North Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
- 12120 Carson Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
- 9750 Central Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763
- 23750 Alessandro Blvd, Moreno Valley, CA 92553
- 1335 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93551
- 465 North Halstead Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
- 2350 Tapo Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
- 1422 Azusa Avenue, West Covina, CA 91791
- 1417 Second Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
- 16200 Bear Valley Road, Victorville, CA 92395
- 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 94, Anaheim, CA 92802
- 1600 Adams Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
- 18305 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
- 517 Spectrum Centre Drive, Irvine, CA 92618
- 25252 McIntyre Street, Suite A, Laguna Hills, CA 92653
- 18007 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612
- 6731 Westminster Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683
- 3137 West Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton, CA 95219
- 1090 North Main Street, Manteca, CA 95336
- 5114 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608
- 40396 Murrieta Hot Springs Road, Murrieta, CA 92563
- 27520 Ynez Road, Temecula, CA 92591
- 320 Third Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- 7680 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037
- 641 S. Rancho Sante Fe Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
- 324 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, CA 92083
Colorado
- 7720 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 3001 South 23rd Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
- 4100 South Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014
- 1450 South Abilene Street, Aurora, CO 80012
- 360 South Teller Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
- 4650 W 120th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
- 2770 South Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222
- 3435 S. Inca Street, Englewood, CO 80110
- 460 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
- 333 Dad Clark Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
- 2650 W. Belleview Avenue, Suite #100, Littleton, CO 80123
- 11798 Oswego Street, Englewood, CO 80112
- 6839 South Vine Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Florida
- 1775 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
- 6846 Forest Hills Blvd., Greenacres, FL 33413
- 20851 Dixie Drive Highway, Miami, FL 33189
- 8400 Mills Drive, Miami, FL 33183
- 2982 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
- 8333 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
- 15 West Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Hawaii
- 150 Hana Highway, Kahului, HI 96732
Illinois
- 560 S. Schmale Road, Carol Stream, IL 60188
- 141 N Barrington Road Schaumburg, Schaumburg, IL 60194
Maryland
- 200 Harker Place, Annapolis, MD 21401
- 9450 Ruby Lockhart Blvd, Lanham, MD 20706
New Jersey
- 918 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 7306
- 459 Route 17, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 7604
- 1327 Centennial Avenue, Piscataway, NJ 8854
- 189 US Highway 46, Saddle Brook, NJ 7663
- 133 Route 23, Wayne, NJ 7470
- 30 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 7054
- 1624 Saint Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 7001
Nevada
- 4480 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 2893 North Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV 89014
- 4440 E. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- 100 City Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89106
- 2106 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 601 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145
- 9875 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89183
- 5035 W. Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103
- 6155 Neil Road, Reno, NV 89511
New York
- 1675 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706
- 1921 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
- 945 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY 11223
- 225 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10010
- 941 Carmans Road, Massapequa, NY 11758
- 153 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
- 1728 Sheepshead Bay Road, Brooklyn, NY 11235
- 2503 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10468
- 298 West 231st, Bronx, NY 10463
- 589 Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers, NY 10710
Oregon
- 4145 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
Texas
- 13802 N Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750
- 12400 N IH- 35 Svc. Road Southbound, Austin, TX 78753
- 1208 N Interstate 35 Ste 300, Round Rock, TX 7868
- 213 North Highway 67, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- 2100 Plaza Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021
- 3050 North Josey Lane, Suite 110, Carrollton, TX 75007
- 7622 Campbell Road, Dallas, TX 75248
- 3865 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- 2407 West Airport Freeway, Irving, TX 75062
- 5901 Golden Triangle, Fort Worth, TX 76244
- 724 West Main Street, Lewisville, TX 75067
- 5706 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75206
- 6601 Northeast Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
- 4600 West Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093
- 7068 FM-1960 East, Humble, TX 77346
- 12708 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
- 130 West Parkwood Avenue, Friendswood, TX 77546
- 19734 Saums Road, Houston, TX 77084
- 21614 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070
- 4425 FM 1960 West, Houston, TX 77068
- 1550 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450
- 2765 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX 77573
- 5946 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505
- 5721 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77057
- 25632 Highway 290, Cypress, TX 77429
- 10860 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Utah
- 1121 East Ashton Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
- 5684 South 900 East, Murray, UT 84121
- 5766 South 1900 West, Taylorsville, UT 84129
- 10365 South 1300 East, Sandy, UT 84094
Virginia
- 1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182
Washington
- 2913 NE 72nd Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661
- 621 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, WA 98502
- 915 Auburn Way North, Auburn, WA 98002
- 20202 Ballinger Way NE, Space A-10, Seattle, WA 98155
- 11014 19th Ave SE, Suite #4, Everett, WA 98208
- 12922 SE Kent Kangley Road, Kent, WA 98030
- 5919 Lakewood Towne Centre Blvd, Suite K, Lakewood, WA 98499
- 307 37th Avenue, Puyallup, WA 98374
- 4110 NE 4th Street, Suite B, Renton, WA 98059
