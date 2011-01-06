24 Mapping Websites To Find Just About Anything

One of the most exciting ways the web has evolved over the past two years involves mapping technology.
Today, internet users can do amazing things on a wide variety of websites involving maps.
Below are 24 awesome mapping resources:
1. Trendsmap
Instantly see a map of the US along with which keywords are popular right now in different areas of the country. You can also search for a keyword and see where in the world this keyword is being talked about right now. So, if you type rain, for example, you’ll see where on the global people are talking about rain right now on the real time web.
2. HousingMaps
This site uses Craigslist data to provide listings of houses for rent and for sale in several major cities. The site also includes filters allowing you to drill down to listings in a specific price range.
This map utilizes feeds from the World Health organisation and others to provide the latest updates on diseases and outbreaks in the different regions of the world.
4. FastFoodMaps
Find fast food restaurants, including McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Wendy’s, Carl Jr’s and more – anywhere in the U.S. You can sort to see locations for a specific fast food chain. Makes me hungry every time I use it :)
5. ZipMaps
Displays a map showing the boundaries of any zip code in the US. A very cool resource – as you can see the streets and actual locations that fall within your zip code.
Drill down by category to see the satellite view of a place. Each of the places are organised by State, category, and county. For example, you can easily get a satellite view of all the churches, parks, libraries, sports stadiums, bridges, or lakes in in your respective county. *
7. Hotspotr
See wifi hotsports and cafes across the US. The site has indexed over 17,000 wifi spots in over 3,500 cities.
8. DayLightMap
Cool and easy to use – this map shows you where its light out right now across the globe.
10. TimeZoneCheck
Quickly see what time it is right now in major cities across the world.*
Shows a satellite view of cloud images across the globe. The maps offers a quick way to see what area of the world has the most cloud cover right now.
12. Amtrak Routes
Displays a map showing all Amtrak Routes in the US. It allows you to drill down to see specific
routes and stations that Amtrak has.
13. Flight Delays
Helpful map published by the FAA showing which airports are currently experiencing flight delays. If there is a green button next to your city it means that general arrival/departure delays are 15 minutes or less.
Very cool map showing you the baseball stadiums across the US. You can sort by league, to quickly see Major League and Minor League parks.
15. Events Near You
This map lists events near you that are going on. You can see events in any city, but the default will be the city the site detects you are in based on your IP address.
16. Geo Distance
Easy way to calculate distance between two places in a graphical format.
17. Global Flood map
Interactive map that publishes which areas would be flooded or at risk due to sea level rises that may be related to Global Warming.
18. Hotel Map Search
Type in a city, and then see locations of where hotels are available on a map. The price is included on the map – allowing you to see which parts of town are more expensive than others.
19. Meteor Crators
Allows you to explore 50 of earth’s most obvious asteroid impact sites via satellite images. It is very interesting to analyse these talked about meteor craters.
20. Sandriffic
utilise this map to view photos of what the sand looks like in different places around the world.
21. Tech Industry Points of Control
A very creative fantasy map showing the corporate competition to control different areas of the internet. This is a great map to view the major players right now across the web.
22. Top High Schools
Map showing the top high schools in the US as ranked by Newsweek in 2008.
23. Current rain, snow, and fog
Quick snapshot of the places rain, snow, and fog are being experienced across the US right now.
Easiest and quickest way to see the current temperatures across the US.
* website owned by Resource webs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.