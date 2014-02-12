24 Extraordinary New Photos Taken By Teenagers

Turjoy Chowdhury/Courtesy of World Photography Organisation A little girl is feeding her younger brother in Bangladesh.

Sony and World Photography Organisation have announced the shortlist for the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards, Youth category.

More than 135,000 images were submitted to the contest from 166 countries. It was the highest number of entries the awards have seen in their seven year history.

For the youth category, photographers must be 19 years old or younger. While a few of the young photographers have crossed the line to professional, the majority are amateurs.

The awards are divided into three categories — environment, culture, and portraits. The winners will be revealed in April at the 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Gala.

ENVIRONMENT: Swiss photographer Tobin Meyers took this photo of Switzerland's Binn Valley the morning after a heavy snow. Indonesian Michael Theodric took this photo at Ujung Genteng in Java. He is only 12-years-old. Axel Boberg of Sweden took this at a lake near his home. Turjoy Chowdhury took this photo of a little girl feeding her younger brother in Bangladesh. Hungarian photographer Anna Vad†sz took this photo while at her grandparents' house during her summer vacation. 17-years-old Ben Bass captures tall trees in his native Kentucky. 19-year-old Ramin Krause took this photo of the Gdansk shipyard while travelling this year. Norwegian Edward Bonnevie took this photo titled 'Refuge.' CULTURE: Russian photographer Serafima Orlova took this photo at Milan's Parco Sempione, a place where Milan's elderly can meet and dance. This photo by 16-year-old Romanian Iringo Simon is of a traditional carnival in Transylvania. A group of students wait for a meeting to begin, in this photo by Italian Francesco Macaluso. Russian photographer Anastasia Zhetvina took this photo of children at ballet practice for a class at the London College Of Communication. Italian Emanuel Jicmon took this photo of two children while travelling to Boko, Tanzania. Aashish Rajesh took this photo of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. New York City-native Randy Martinez took this photo of the Viking Strong Man Competition at the local high school. PORTRAITS: Serbian photographer Sara Pavic says this portrait shows how 'beautiful and filled' life can be in very old age. 17-year-old Paulina Metzscher took this photo while on a night train in China. 'The girl attracted my attention from the very first moment I saw her,' she writes of the photo. 'Somehow she perfectly represented the atmosphere you could find amongst the travellers on the train.' A ship painter at Shagorer Dock in Bangladesh works from morning until night, in this photo by Sabbir Hasan Singaporean Reuben Foong took this photo while on a bus ride. Moths climb over a woman in this photo submitted anonymously by a young Russian photographer. South African Laura Schmid took this photo by superimposing a photo of the girl's face (with make-up) over the photo of her hands. Hungarian Fanni Putnoczki took this photo of her sister with fake bruises to demonstrate the fear and horror of child abuse. British photographer Danuta McPherson took this photo as part of a school project on the 'haunting memory' of her father in her life. 17-year-old Indian-photographer Ishan Siddiqui says that he likes to capture 'Faces that say without speaking...' Now see what adult photographers can do. 20 Awe-Inspiring New Photos Of Nature »

