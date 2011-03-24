24 Other Energy Disasters From The Past Year

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The earthquake-induced disaster at the Fukushima nuclear complex in Japan has rightly brought back the safety of nuclear power to the centre of the American debate about energy.But as we evaluate the safety of our energy sources, it’s worth considering the everyday disasters of the fossil fuel economy too.



Every week, miners, pipeline workers, roughnecks and plant workers die across the globe, but the tragedies in which they take part are generally smaller and less dramatic than the high-tech guessing game that riveted the world’s attention as the nuclear reactors neared meltdown.

This post is contains a long list — as comprehensive as I could make it — of serious explosions, accidents and other disasters that have occurred within the fossil fuel world over roughly the past year. I’ve included photographs when I could obtain them.

From mine collapses in China, West Virginia and Russia to natural gas explosions in San Bruno, California and Watertown, Connecticut to the Deep Horizon blowout, the fossil fuel world is dirty, dangerous and precisely what provides most of our energy. And all this doesn’t take into account the thousands of private tragedies of those who die prematurely from inhaling the byproducts of combustion.

We need to take nuclear safety concerns very seriously, but let’s not forget what the baseline for our energy system is.

