24 daily habits that will make you smarter

Skye Gould, Jenna Goudreau

You don’t become smarter in a day.

If you want to enrich your life and gain more knowledge, it’s the small actions taken every day that add up over time.

Based on a recent Quora thread and our research, below we’ve illustrated some simple daily habits that can expand your mind.

24 Daily Things to Make You SmarterSkye Gould/Business Insider

