24 Cool Twitter Pages…and How to Rock Your Own!

Twitter’s limited customisation abilities are a good thing, many would say, and lagging traffic numbers on sites that allow free-for-all customisation (such as MySpace) might just support that belief. In any case, Twitter does require Tweeters to think outside the box if they want to stand out. And just as with everything you do with your business, it’s important to make an impression.



Some of the best Twitter pages, as you would expect, are those of designers, graphic artists, and the like. But you don’t have to be a creative type to make a cool Twitter page. With the abundance of customisation tools out there (we’ve listed a few below), it’s never been easier to strut your stuff.

Here are a few Twitter pages that have made an impression on us…

@ericwashburn

@cameronolivier

@SFsee

@orangesprocket

@Mitch_Nash

@cheth

@tedmurphy

@coffeemaverick

@THINKPROdotNET

@jeanneleez

@marcelsantilli

@jwhedon

@sweattshop

@Farrhad

@FatGuy

@jakrose

@artistico

@juliaroy

@Vonster

@KrisColvin

@shirtpizza

@amazefm

@ChrisSylvester

@thebizguy (of course, we had to list our own!)

(The great folks at The Net Men Corp designed our Twitter background – let them design yours, too! You can check them out here.)



Ready, Set, customise!

Ready to take your own Twitter page to new heights? Here are 10 sites where you can snag a free Twitter background: (A few offer custom design services as well)

TwitterBackgroundsBase.com TwitrBackgrounds.com TwitterBackgrounds.org MyTweetSpace.com TwitterGallery.com TweetStyle.com Twitbacks.com Twitrounds.com Twitter-Images.com TwitterBackgroundsGallery.com

And if you’re the DIY type, here are 5 more resources to help you create your own from scratch:

SpoonGraphics eHow Mashable Sitepoint Twitip

With the ideas and resources above, it should be pretty easy to rock out your Twitter page. And who knows – maybe you’ll make the next list!

Have a cool Twitter page, or know of a Twitter page that should have made this list? Let us know about it by posting your comment below.

